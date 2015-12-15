Zinc Oxide Market Expand Their Businesses With New Investments In 2019 And Coming Future | Nano Labs, Sigma Aldrich Company LLC, American Elements, and US Research Nanomaterials Inc.

*Zinc Oxide Market Analysis Data 2020*

Zinc Oxide Market Taxonomy

By End-Use Industry

The Global market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry:

Rubber

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Hair care

Skin care

Color cosmetics

Toiletries

Others (Face Powder, Talcum Powder, etc.)

Pharmaceuticals

First-aid tapes

Antiseptic creams

Dental cements

Others (Dietary Supplements, etc.)

Electronics

Chemicals

Glass & Ceramics

Agriculture

Others (Food, Paints & Coatings, Power Generation, etc.)

By Production Methods

The global market can be classified on the basis of production methods:

Direct process

Indirect process

Laboratory synthesis

Wet chemical process

ZnO nanostructures

The Regional Evaluation Ensures:

♐ North America

♐ Asia-Pacific

♐ Europe

♐ Latin America

♐ The Middle East and Africa

