Visual Computing Market: Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook |CAGR: 21.0%

Summary: Visual Computing is a visual aspect or interactions of computing certain things related to computer visions and computer science. This visual computing is widely used in image processing, visualization, computer graphics, video processing, augmented and virtual reality. GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) is the basic need for modern visual computing technology and hence propelling the computer graphics towards various application areas such as gaming, media & entertainment, healthcare, and automotive among others. Increasing Demand for Simulation Products and Virtual Reality and significant growth in an application such as scientific research and e-learning will drive the visual computing market in the forecasting period.



The major players in Global Visual Computing Market:

Nvidia Corp. (United States), Intel Corp. (United States), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (United States), ARM Holdings plc. (United Kingdom), Imagination Technologies Group Plc. (United Kingdom), Marvell Technology Group Limited (Bermuda), Bio-digital Inc. (United States), Cubix Corporation (United States)



These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.



Market Trend

Adoption of Computation and Image Processing In Smartphones and In Other Mobiles

Acceptance of Advanced APIs in Smartphones and Other Devices Efficiently for Visual Computing

Market Drivers

Demand from the Industries Such As Gaming, Animation, and Healthcare

Increasing Demand for Simulation Products and Virtual Reality World Widely

Accumulative Demand for Improved Graphics and Sounds in Computer Games

Increasing Use of Smart Whiteboards in Educational Institutions

Opportunities

Growing Focus on Gaming Graphics Card to Increase the Accuracy Level of Games in Both Developed and Developing Countries

Emerging Applications Related to Visual Computing World Widely

Increase in R&D Initiatives Globally

Restraints

High Establishment and Manufacturing Cost

Lack of Skilled Labour for Virtual Computing

Challenges

Lack of Awareness About the Concept in Emerging Countries

Issue Related to Sensitivity to Lighting Conditions and Power Consumptions



Type (Interactive Whiteboard, Interactive Kiosk, Interactive Table, Interactive Video Wall, Monitor, Others), Application (Gaming, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Automotive, Manufacturing, Defense and Intelligence, Others), Component Type (Software, Hardware)



The regional analysis of Global Visual Computing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



There are 15 Chapters analyzing in detail the Global Visual Computing market.

Chapter 1, to describe Global Visual Computing Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Global Visual Computing, with sales, revenue, and price of Global Visual Computing, in 2012 to 2018;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2012 to 2018;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Global Visual Computing, for each region, from 2012 to 2023;

Chapter 5, 6, 7,8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2023;

Chapter 12, Global Visual Computing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Visual Computing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

