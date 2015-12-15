Global Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures Market Comprehensive Analysis on Challenging Factors focuses on Key Players like Braun Melsungen AG, Ethicon, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Demetech Corporation, Conmed Corporation, L. Gore & Associates, Tepha Inc., Meta Biomed Co. Ltd., Zimmer Biomet

Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market report involves the drivers and restraints for the Global Absorbable and Non-Absorbable Sutures Market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. It also includes production, revenue, and average product price and market shares of key players. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the market and industry. Highlights about the key business priorities assist the companies to realign their business strategies.

Absorbable and non absorbable sutures market is expected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2024 from USD 3.3 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures Market Segmentation

By Product Type (Automated Suturing Devices (Disposable, Reusable)

Sutures (Absorbable (NaturalSynthetic (Vicryl, Monocryl, Polydioxanone, Polyglycolic)),

Non-Absorbable (Nylon, Prolene, Stainless Steel))),

By Surgery Type (Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Gynecology, Opthalmology, General Surgery, Others),

By End Users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Clinics, Community Healthcare, Others),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Rest of the World)

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising need to manage blood loss in patients, growing number of surgical procedure, technological advancements in surgical suture products, rise in aging population & increase in chronic diseases and easy adoption due to the FDA and CE marking approval of the market. On the other hand, lack of proper sterilization system in healthcare organizations and unfavorable taxation policies may hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global absorbable and non absorbable sutures market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (New product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their positions in the market. For example in January 20, 2017 Ethicon announced acquisition of Megadyne Medical Products, Inc. a privately held medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets electrosurgical tools used in operating rooms worldwide. The acquisition brings together the intelligence of Ethicon’s advanced energy devices with Megadyne’s innovative portfolio of electrosurgical tools representing a major step forward in Ethicon’s goal to deliver the most comprehensive suite of intelligent energy solutions that enhance precision and efficiency in the operating room. The report also covers the market shares for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America global absorbable and non-absorbable sutures market.

Key Benefits

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the predominant Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures market opportunities.

• A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Absorbable and Non Absorbable Sutures market.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in this market are

Market Segmentation:

The Global Absorbable and Non absorbable Market is segmented on the basis of product type, usability, end-user, distribution channel and geography.

On the basis of product type the absorbable and non-absorbable market is segmented into automated suturing devices and sutures segments. The absorbable sutures market segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR. In 2017, the absorbable sutures segment is expected to dominate the market with 62.7% market share. The automated suturing devices segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of product type into disposable and reusable suturing devices. Sutures market segment is further segmented into absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. Absorbable sutures market segment is further segmented into natural and synthetic absorbable sutures. The synthetic suture market sub-segment is categorized on the basis of material into vicryl, monocryl, Polydioxanone, polyglycolic acid and others. The non absorbable sutures market segmented in sub segmented on the basis of material into nylon, prolene and stainless steel sutures. The market is also segmented on the basis of application into body composition analysis, fracture diagnosis, bone densitometry and fracture risk assessment.

Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiovascular, orthopedic, general surgery, plastic surgery, veterinary surgery, dental surgery and others.

On the basis of end users the absorbable and non absorbable sutures market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory centers, clinics, community healthcare and, others.

Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the medical aesthetic market with 42.1% market share followed by Europe and APAC. However the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

