 Global Ablation Technology Market Astonishing Growth | Top Competitors like Medtronic, Biosense Webster, Inc, St. Jude Medical, Inc , Boston Scientific Corporation, Angiodynamics, Inc, Atricure, Inc

Global Ablation Technology Market is expected to reach USD 7.13 Billion by 2025, from USD 3.16 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players operating in the global ablation technology market are Medtronic, Biosense Webster, Inc, St. Jude Medical, Inc , Boston Scientific Corporation, Angiodynamics, Inc, Atricure, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Galil Medical Inc, Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics, PT Medical, Biotronik, CardioFocus, CardioFocus, Covidien, DVx, Edwards Lifesciences, Estech, Hansen Medical, Imricor Medical Systems, Japan Lifeline, Lepu Medical, Melys AFSM, MicroPort, Osypka, PLC Medical Systems, Spectranetics, Stereotaxis, among others.

The global ablation technology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ablation technology market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the ablation technology market in the next 8 years. Ablation is process of removing malignancy or tumor cells from the specified site. Ablation is performed in various therapy areas like ophthalmology, gynecology, cardiovascular and mainly in cancer. One of the main reason of flourishing of ablation technology is it requires shorter recovery time, it cause very little damage to surrounding tissues and have less harmful effects than chemotherapy or radiation therapy. In cardiology electrophysiology uses catheter ablation for destroying the abnormal heart tissues which are responsible in irregular heart-beats or cardiac arrhythmia.. Radiofrequency and cryoblation are the most commonly used ablation technology in the cardiovascular disease. It is expected that some more ablation methodology can be performed for arterial fibrillation in recent years. In case of cancer during ablation process heat is used to kill the cancerous cells. In cancer ablation can be used along with chemotherapy or surgery. By seeing the benefits of ablation, in the coming year some more ablation technologies are expected to hit the market. As per of American Heart Association incidence of cardiac arrest is 326,200 in 2014 and the number is expected to rise to more than 23.6 Million by 2030. As per of research in 2015 St.Jude medical Inc performed 250,000 catheter ablations only in US and it is expected to be 999,000 worldwide.

For instance, Galil Medical, a manufacturer of cryoablation systems and needles, was acquired by BTG plc on 6th May 2016 to expand BTGs product portfolio and market share.

For instance, Medtronic launched the new Barrx 360 Express radiofrequency ablation balloon catheter in April 2016, which is a self-adjusting circumferential RFA catheter to remove diseased tissues. This catheter is anticipated to aid the treatment of Barretts esophagus.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Research and development of more effective and innovative ablation technology

Increase in the number of cancer and cardiac arrest cases.

Increase in the geriatric population

Shift towards minimal and non-invasive procedures

Pain and risk associated with ablation procedures

High cost of ablation process and inflexible regulatory approval process

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

