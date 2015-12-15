Recent Case Study on Automotive Leasing Market: research report with leading business players- LeasePlan Corporation N.V., Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC (Daimler AG) and Others

The report aims to provide an overview of the Automotive Leasing Market with detailed market segmentation by leasing type, leasing period, end-user and geography. The global automotive leasing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive leasing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the automotive leasing market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- ALD Automotive Pvt Ltd, Arval (BNP Paribas), Alphabet Inc., Deutsche Leasing AG, ExpatRide International, General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (General Motors), LeasePlan Corporation N.V., Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC (Daimler AG), Natixis Leasing, Sixt Leasing

Factors such as up surging demand for mobility and to solve the challenge of traffic congestion among the masses is a significant factor responsible for driving the growth of automotive leasing market. This factor assists in driving the growth of the automotive leasing market. Nevertheless, investments made by car leasing companies in advanced technologies such as tracking solutions and in other telematics is expected to provide healthy opportunities to the players operating in the automotive leasing market.

Car leasing is like renting a car. The cars provided based on a lease can be used for both short-term and long-term period. Under this, customers are benefitted from huge discount terms, which gives them a competitive financial solution.

The report analyzes factors affecting the automotive leasing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive leasing in these regions.

