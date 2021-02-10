Brandy Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players: Paul Masson, Martell, Old Kenigsberg

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Brandy Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Brandy market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Emperador, Gran Madador, McDowell’s No.1, Hennessy, Manision House, Changyu, E & J Gallo, Honey Bee, Old Admiral, Men’s Club, Dreher, McDowell’s VSOP, Golden Grape, Paul Masson, Martell, Old Kenigsberg, Remy Martin, Courvoisier, Christian Brothers, Silver Cup Brandy, Camus, Bisquit, Baron Otard, Louis Royer, Korbel, Brillet, Salignac, Meukow, Hardy & Gautier

In general Brandy contains 35?60 percent of alcohol by volume and is typically taken as an after-dinner drink. Some brandies are aged in wooden casks, some are colored with caramel coloring to imitate the effect of aging, and some brandies are produced using a combination of both aging and coloring.

As an alcoholic beverage distilled from wine or a fermented fruit mash. The term mostly used alone refers to the grape product; brandies made from the wines or fermented mashes of other fruits are usually identified by the specific fruit name.

In the sales volume, India is the largest consumption market, about 96.9% is consumed in southern India, and mainly the low-price product. The second largest consumption market is Philippines, which is followed by Russia, United States and Germany.

In the sales revenue, China has surpassed United States, becoming the largest market (3944.04 million USD), followed by United States, Russia, India, Germany.

In Chinese market, brandy recognition is still low, after the anti-corruption in China, now the primary market is concentrated in South China, especially in Guangdong Province, the consumption of Guangdong occupies over 60% market share, new foreign companies always select this region as 1st strongpoint to expand business in China.

The global Brandy market is valued at 22400 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 23700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Brandy market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Brandy in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Brandy in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Brandy market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Brandy market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of Global Brandy market segments by Types: , V.S., V.S.O.P, XO, Hors dage & Multi – Idler

In-depth analysis of Global Brandy market segments by Applications: Shop & Supermarket, Restaurant & Bar & Club, Exclusive Store & Others

Regional Analysis for Global Brandy Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2018 to 2023 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Detailed TOC of Brandy Market Research Report-

– Brandy Introduction and Market Overview

– Brandy Market, by Application [Shop & Supermarket, Restaurant & Bar & Club, Exclusive Store & Others]

– Brandy Industry Chain Analysis

– Brandy Market, by Type [, V.S., V.S.O.P, XO, Hors dage & Multi – Idler]

– Industry Manufacture, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2018)

– Industry Value ($) by Region (2013-2018)

– Brandy Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

– Major Region of Brandy Market

i) Global Brandy Sales

ii) Global Brandy Revenue & market share

– Major Companies List

– Conclusion

