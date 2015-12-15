Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Size, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Global artificial intelligence in retail market is expected to grow from US$ 712.6 million in 2016 to US$ 27,238.6 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 51.2% between 2017 and 2025.

“Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market” 2025 provides an overview of current market scenario and offers a broad analysis on Artificial Intelligence in Retail, standing on the readers’ viewpoint, delivering detailed market data and understanding insights. It comprises inclusive important points that significantly affect the growth of the market at a global level. The report is made after a pin-point Market research and in-depth investigation of the market development in different sectors that requires correct analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

Market Key Players:

1. Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

2. Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd

3. Focal Systems Inc

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. ViSenze

6. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

7. Salesforce.com, Inc

8. Plexure Ltd.

9. Google,Inc

10. IBM Watson Group

This Research gives the idea to aim at your targeted customer’s understanding, needs and demands. Also, reveals how effectively a company can meet its requirements. The Artificial Intelligence in Retail industry is becoming increasingly dynamic and innovative, with more number of private players enrolling the industry.

In addition, the report discusses Artificial Intelligence in Retail business strategies, sales and market channels, market volume and buyer’s information, demand and supply ratio across the globe. The report segments the worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Retail based on the type of product, end users, and regions. It describes the performance of an individual segment in Artificial Intelligence in Retail growth.

Reasons for Buying:

This report provides identify analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides an impractical perspective on different factors driving or restraining the market growth

It provides a point analysis of changing competition dynamics.

It helps in making informed market decisions by having complete insights of market and by making a complete analysis of market segments

In the end, the primary and foremost goal of this Artificial Intelligence in Retail report is to aid the user check out the market about its definition, distribution, market capability, trends and the obstacles that the market is facing. We have done a knowledgeable and insightful study while developing the research document. Thus it offers a deep frame of reference of Artificial Intelligence in Retail market.

