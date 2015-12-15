Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Driving Factors 2020 – 2025

According to a new market research study titled “CROs Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, and End User”, the global CROs market was valued at US$ 35,818.9 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 68,198.3 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global CROs market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The government initiatives to increase number of clinical trial participant as well as increasing number of clinical trials in the forecast period. However, dearth of skilled professionals and extensive competition among CROs are expected to act as major challenges hindering the market growth.

Companies Mentioned:-

1.IQVIA

2. PAREXEL International

3. Syneos Health

4. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

5. PRA Health Sciences

6. Charles River

7. ICON

8. Pharmaceutical Product Development

9. WuXi AppTec

10. Medpace

This Research gives the idea to aim at your targeted customer’s understanding, needs and demands. The Contract Research Organization industry is becoming increasingly dynamic and innovative, with more number of private players enrolling the industry.

By Type

Clinical Research Services

Early Phase Development Services

Laboratory Services

Post-Approval Services

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Clinical trials comprise a long duration and can require six to seven years for successful completion. These trials includes the use of placebos with randomization, and follow up of double blinded protocols to minimize biases of the drug. According to the PAREXEL Biopharmaceutical Sourcebook (2016-17), over 60% sponsors across the globe have increased outsourcing the in-house activities, majorly in terms of drug discovery and pre-clinical trial procedures. The aforementioned factors are expected to increase the market for global CROs market over the forecast period.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the Contract Research Organization market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Contract Research Organization market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Contract Research Organization players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Contract Research Organization with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Contract Research Organization submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

In the end, the primary and foremost goal of this Contract Research Organization report is to aid the user check out the market about its definition, distribution, market capability, trends and the obstacles that the market is facing. We have done a knowledgeable and insightful study while developing the research document. Thus it offers a deep frame of reference of Contract Research Organization market.

