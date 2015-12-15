Surety Market 2020 Industry Share, Analysis, Research, Demand 2027

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Surety – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global surety market is expected to reach US$ 28.77 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 7.4%

In APAC region, the surety market is expected to flourish during the forecast period. This growth is highly attributed to the increasing commercial and residential construction in the emerging economies of the region.

In the recent few years, surety market has noticed noteworthy M&A and partnership activity. Some of the significant deals include AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. entered into an amendment to the merger agreement with Evergreen Parent, L.P., under this agreement Evergreen parent will acquire approximately 45% of the Company’s shares of common stock. Also, American Financial Group announced entering into an agreement to acquire ABA Insurance Services Inc. for approximately US$ 28 Mn. This acquisition is aimed to strengthen the position of the company in the market.

Leading Key Players:

AmTrust Financial Services

2. Crum & Forster

3. CNA Financial

4. American Financial Group,

5. The Travelers Indemnity Company

6. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

7. Hartford Financial Services Group

8. HCC Insurance Holdings

9. IFIC Surety Group

10. Chubb

In addition, the report discusses Surety business strategies, sales and market channels, market volume and buyer’s information, demand and supply ratio across the globe. The report segments the worldwide Surety based on the type of product, end users, and regions. It describes the performance of an individual segment in Surety growth.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Surety.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Surety.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Surety.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Surety.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Surety market based on product and application. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION 11

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 11

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 11

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 12

3. SURETY MARKET LANDSCAPE 14

3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 14

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 16

3.2.1 Global Surety Market – By Bond Type 16

3.2.2 Global Surety Market – By Geography 17

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS 18

3.3.1 North America PEST Analysis 18

3.3.2 Europe PEST Analysis 21

3.3.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis 23

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis 25

3.3.5 South America PEST Analysis 27

4. SURETY MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS 29

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 29

4.1.1 Ageing infrastructure of developed economies creating a need for massive investments in its restoration 29

4.1.2 Global acceptance of Public Private Partnership Model anticipated to drive the Surety market growth 30

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 31

4.2.1 Shortage of properly trained underwriter in the Surety Industry 31

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 31

4.3.1 Rising need for innovative insurance solutions to offer prosperous opportunity to Surety market 31

4.4 FUTURE TRENDS 32

4.4.1 Adoption of Surety bond by diverse end-use industries 32

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS 32

Continue……….

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

