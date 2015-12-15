Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2027

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains information which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The market for MaaS is influenced by various factors such as rapid urbanization leading to increased pressures on the transportation infrastructure, demand for a one-stop solution fulfilling seamless transportation service needs, and proliferation of large number of OEMs into the MaaS market. These factors are heavily impacting on the growth of MaaS market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Lyft, Inc.

2. Uber Technologies, Inc.

3. Beeline Singapore

4. SkedGo Pty Ltd.

5. UbiGo AB

6. MaaS Global Oy

7. Moovel Group GmBH

8. Qixxit

9. Splyt Technologies Ltd.

10. Transit Systems Pty Ltd.

11. Smile Mobility

12. Citymapper

Rising needs of mobility systems are fully utilized in APAC region including Hong Kong, Australia, China, New Zealand, India, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, and South Korea. Market of MaaS in APAC region is gaining momentum with growing disposable income and urban population, boosting the market domestically and regionally. Implementation of ride-hailing services is getting adopted rapidly in the developing countries. In Asia Pacific, market penetration for car sharing services is high because of large number of potential users. In forthcoming period, car sharing has a possibility to contribute towards growing transport needs in APAC region.

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market 2019 Answers the following Questions.

What will be the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market size and expansion rate in 2025? Who are the key producers of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and where they lie on a global scale? What are the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market perspectives?

4 .Who will be the target audience of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) industry?

What are the opportunities, challenges, and threats influencing the growth of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market? What are the main driving attributes, Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market trends, short-term, and long-term policies? What are the opinions from professionals and their outlook on Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market and future insights?

In conclusion, it is a comprehensive research document which will help readers to analyze the feasibility of investment in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market.

