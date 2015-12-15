Dental Surgery Instruments Market is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 5.8% From 2019-2027

According to new market research titled ‘Dental Surgery Instruments Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Therapeutic Area, and End User.’ The global Dental Surgery Instruments market is expected to reach US$ 8,002.27 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,868.42 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global dental surgery instruments market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

The global dental surgery instruments market, based on the product, was segmented into instruments, and consumables. In 2018, Instruments segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the consumables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% in the market during the forecast period.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007975/

Major factors boosting the growth of market include the rising incidence of dental diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, and technological developments in dental surgery instruments market are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. However, less access of dental care in rural areas and less reimbursement for dental surgeries and high cost of dental surgical process is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

Global Dental Surgery Instruments Market – By Product

Instruments Handheld Instruments Handpieces Air-Driven Handpieces Electric Handpieces Hybrid Handpieces Lasers Soft-Tissue Lasers All-Tissue Lasers Electrosurgical Systems Ultrasonic Instruments

Consumables

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007975/

Company Profiles

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Danaher

3M

Coltene Holding Ag

Brasseler USA

A-Dec Inc

Hu-Friedy Manufacturing Company, LLC

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

Nakanishi Inc.

Biolase, Inc

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]