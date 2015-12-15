Medical Headwalls Market is Anticipated to Grow with a CAGR of 5.4% From 2019-2027

Horizontal segment by product type is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period

According to a new market research study of ‘Medical Headwalls to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type and Application.’ The global medical headwalls market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,318.68 Mn in 2027 from US$ 826.80 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global medical headwalls market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global medical headwalls market, based on the product type, is segmented into horizontal and vertical. In 2018, the horizontal sales segment held the largest market share of the medical headwalls market, by product types. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its advantages such as flexibility, slim design, and easy to clean. Furthermore, these can be widely used in ICU/CCU, NICU, emergency department/trauma, LDR, PACU, transitional step-down, patient rooms, radiology, and special procedure departments.

The market for medical headwalls is expected to grow, owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing hospital industry. Moreover, the growing public-private partnership in healthcare industry is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The leading companies operating in the medical headwalls market include Class 1 Inc., Amico Group of Companies, Hospital Systems, Inc., Futrus, LLC, Schönn Medizintechnik GmbH, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Wittrock Healthcare, Nexxspan Healthcare, LLC, Modular Services Company and Interspec Systems among others. The market has observed inorganic developments during recent years in the medical headwalls market. For instance, in March 2019, Atlas Copco has acquired Class 1 Incorporated, a medical headwall company. This acquisition will result into further strengthening the position of both the companies in the market.

he report segments the global medical headwalls market as follows:

Global Medical Headwalls Market – By Product Type

Horizontal

Vertical

Global Medical Headwalls Market – By Application

Intensive Care Unit (ICU)/Critical Care Unit (CCU)

Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU)

Patient Rooms

Other Applications

The key players influencing the market are:

