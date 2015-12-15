Healthcare BPO Services Market to Grow at Robust CAGR by 2027

The global healthcare BPO services is expected to reach US$ 416,431.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 192,131.6 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018-2025.

Healthcare BPO services is segmented by payer service, provider service, and pharmaceutical service. Global healthcare BPO services, based on payer service was segmented into claims administration, billing, member management, provider management, fraud management, and others. Global healthcare BPO services, based on the provider service was segmented into medical billing, medical coding, finance & accounts, and others. The healthcare BPO services, based on pharmaceutical service was segmented into research & development, manufacturing, sales & marketing, supply chain & logistics, and others.

The top 15 industry players operating in Healthcare BPO services market across the globe includes IBM, Accenture, WNS (Holdings) Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited., Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd, Cognizant, Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Genpact, Xerox Corporation, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Capgemini, Omega Healthcare, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., and Magellan Solutions among others.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Healthcare BPO Services Market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Healthcare BPO Services Market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Healthcare BPO Services Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Healthcare BPO Services Market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Healthcare BPO Services Market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Healthcare BPO Services Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

