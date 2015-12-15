Fertilizer Additive Market Size Worth US$ 3,963.0 Mn by 2027| Key Players: Solvay,Kao Corporation,Chemipol S.A.,Chemsol LLC,Clariant

The Fertilizer Additive Market reached US$ 3,216.2 Mn and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of 2.4% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The business intelligence study of the Fertilizer Additive Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Fertilizer Additive Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

The global fertilizer additive market is expected to reach US$ 3,963.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,216.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.4% from 2019-2027.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

Arkema Group Solvay Kao Corporation Chemipol S.A. Chemsol LLC Clariant Dorf Ketal Michelman, Inc. Omex Agriculture, Inc. Novochem Group

North America accounted for the second-largest share in the global fertilizer additive market. Rising demand for agricultural products in countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico in the North American region is projected to boost the fertilizer additives market during the forecast period. Additionally, the major key players are actively involved in the research & development in order to enhance the quality of fertilizer additives. The US is one of the major markets in North America.

The growth of the agriculture industry contributes significantly to the economy of any country. According to the International Fertilizer Association (IFA), in 2016, nitrogen consumption, phosphate consumption, and potassium consumption increased by 2.4%, 4.5%, and 2.5%, compared to that in 2015. According to the association, during 2006–2016, the average consumption rates were 1.4%, 1.2%, and 2.3% for nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium, respectively. The IFA estimates nitrogen fertilizer demand growth at 1.1% per year through 2021, while the growth rate of phosphate and potassium fertilizers would be 1.6% and 2.2% a year, respectively. The demand for urea is estimated to grow at a higher rate is as most new N-capacity additions are in the form of urea.

