LNG Liquefaction Equipment Market With Four Main Geographies And Their Countries

General Electric

Atlas Copco Ltd

Air Products and Chemicals#Inc.

Chart Energy and Chemicals#Inc.

Srisen Energy Technology Co.,Ltd

MITSUI and CO.Ltd.

Mitsubishi Corporation

IHI Corporation

The Linde Group

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited

ConocoPhillips Company

Segmentation:

Global LNG liquefaction equipment market by type:

Refrigerant Compressor System

Pumping & Storage System

Power System

Global LNG liquefaction equipment market by application:

Small LNG Plants (<0.25 MTPA)

Mid-Scale LNG Plants (0.25 to 2.0 MTPA)

Large LNG Plants (>2.0 MTPA)

FLNG Plants (Offshore Floating Plants)

Global LNG liquefaction equipment market by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

