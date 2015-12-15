UK IP Telephony Market by Technology Innovations and Growth 2025 – Avaya, Mitel Networks, NEC, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Panasonic, Yealink, Toshiba

The UK IP Telephony market accounted for US$ 1.50 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to account for US$ 2.74 Bn by 2025.

The situation provides the IP telephony market players with an opportunity to showcase their creative marketing strategies, that would generate not only awareness on a large scale but also broaden their sales growth opportunity. The fact that the switching of ISDN in the UK is expected to provide a significant growth opportunity to the IP telephony market, and it is further supported by the burgeoning count of SMEs in the UK.

Enquire for Sample Report- https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00018447

The List of Companies

1. Avaya Inc.

2. Mitel Networks Corporation

3. NEC Corporation

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. Cisco Systems, Inc.

6. Panasonic Corporation

7. Yealink Inc.

8. Toshiba Corporation

9. Ascom Holding AG

10. Polycom, Inc.

11. Unify Software And Solutions GmbH & Co. KG

The UK IP telephony market by hardware includes IP Desktop phone, IP Conference Phone, and DECT Phone, and other hardware. The IP desktop phones are the basic IP telephony supporting phones, that are different from other digital telephones available in the market. These type of IP telephony are known to embrace the IP communication environment, by offering myriad benefits to businesses. The IP desktop phones a channel that links the services, which incorporate voice into video and data applications. The feature is accomplished by basic IP phones up to a certain level, whereas more advanced IP phones available in the market now are the multimedia endpoints that cumulatively get all these features with a single interface.

Thus, the significant presence of IP desktop phones in the UK region is projected to continue to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the UK IP telephony market players during the coming years

Purchase Complete Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00018447

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.