Thick Film Resistor Market is a Booming Market Growing by 2026 with Top Key Players:SABIC, MEGlobal B.V., Royal Dutch Shell, Braskem, Haldor Topsoe A/S, Formosa Plastics Corporation, DowDuPont, Reliance Industries Limited, China Petrochemical Corporation,

Global Monoethylene Glycol Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 25.30 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 36.84 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, SABIC, MEGlobal B.V., Royal Dutch Shell, Braskem, Haldor Topsoe A/S, Formosa Plastics Corporation, DowDuPont, Reliance Industries Limited, China Petrochemical Corporation, BASF SE, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Sibur, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, INEOS, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, India Glycols Limited, Indorama Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Clariant, LG Chem, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

Market Drivers:

Increased demand from the various applications in the market is expected to drive the market growth

Advancements and developments in the market is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Toxicity of monoethylene glycol if ingested is expected to restrain the market growth

Vulnerable raw material prices and high costs associated with production of monoethylene glycol is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Monoethylene Glycol Market

By Technology Naphtha-Based Coal & Natural Gas-Based Oxalate/UBE Technology Eastman-Jm Davy’s MEG Technology Methane-to-Olefins (MTO) Technology Bio-Based Bio-Ethanol Production Sucrose Starchy Biomass Lignocellulose Bio-Ethylene Production By Application Fiber Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottle Food Packaging Other Packaging Applications Film Antifreeze & Coolant Others Industrial Applications Chemical Intermediate Humectant Natural Gas Transportation By Geography North America S. Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, Braskem and Haldor Topsoe A/S, collaborated to develop an innovative method for the production of monoethylene glycol (MEG) through sugar. The collaboration involved for the construction of a manufacturing plant in Denmark, with the operation expected to begin by 2019.

In July 2015, Liquid Light announced collaboration with The Coca-Cola Company for the development of monoethylene glycol with the help of carbon dioxide.

