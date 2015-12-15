Wood Preservative Market Industry Research Forecasting Good Growth and Deep Analysis forKoppers, BASF SE, Lonza., Troy Corporation, LANXESS, KMG Corporate

The Global Wood Preservative Market is expected to reach USD 2.78 billion by 2025, from USD 3.8 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2020to 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Koppers, BASF SE, Lonza., Troy Corporation, LANXESS, KMG Corporate

Wood preservative is a coating for timber treatment to protect against insects, weather, decay and others. It is also defined as pressure treatment in which the wood is placed into an airtight steel cylinder. Wood preservation is to ensure a long life of wood fall by the use of pesticides. It can prevent wood from rotting as quickly and that woods are used in road signs, build telephone poles, play structures, marine pilings, decks, raised garden beds and others. The wood preservative treatment have various advantage such as it can be pre-conditioned in the treatment chamber , has uniform penetration and better control over retention.It is faster and more reliable process and can be easily controlled and regulated. It is used in different application such as fencing, structural & decking, landscaping, industrial, railroad and others.

