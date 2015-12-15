Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Astonishing Growth | Top Competitors Like PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORPORATION, NOF Corporation, ELEMENTIS PLC. , Atotech, Chemetall GmbH, Houghton International

Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 13,608.90 Million by 2025 from USD 9,390.00 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period 2020 to 2025

Companies Profiled in this report includes, PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CORPORATION, NOF Corporation, ELEMENTIS PLC. , Atotech, Chemetall GmbH, Houghton International Inc., Coventya International, Uyemura & Co., Ltd., McGean-Rohco, Inc., Raschig GmbH, Wuhan Jadechem International Trade Co., Ltd. , Grauer & Weil India Ltd., Henkel AG &Co. KGAA, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Advanced Chemical Company, Coral, A Brite Company

Market Segmentation: Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market

The global metal finishing chemicals market is segmented based on chemical type into four notable segments as plating chemicals, conversion coating chemicals, cleaning chemicals and proprietary chemicals. Plating is further sub segmented into immersion plating and electroless plating. In 2018, plating chemicals market is likely to dominate market with 43.3% shares and is estimated to reach USD 5,924.72 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period.

The global metal finishing chemicals market is segmented based on process into seven notable segments; electroplating, plating, anodizing, carbonizing, polishing, thermal or plasma spray coating and others. Plating is further sub segmented into immersion plating and electroless plating. In 2018, electroplating market will dominate with 43.2% shares and will consume around USD 5,972.38 million by 2025.

The global metal finishing chemicals market is segmented based on material into seven notable segments; zinc, nickel, copper, chromium, aluminium, precious metals and others. Nickel is further segmented into nickel iron, nickel cobalt, nickel manganese and zinc nickel. Chromium is further sub segmented into hard or decorative chromium electroplating and trivalent chromium plating. Precious metals are further sub segmented into gold, silver and platinum. In 2018, zinc market is likely to dominate market with 28.2% shares and is estimated to reach USD 3,758.24 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period.

The global metal finishing chemicals market is segmented based on end-user into three notable segments; automotive, electrical and electronics, industrial machinery, aerospace and defence, construction and others. Automotive are further sub segmented into shock absorbers, heat sinks, gears, cylinders and capacitors. Electrical and electronics is further sub segmented into semiconductors, printed circuit boards, capacitors and resistors. Aerospace and defence is further sub segmented into aircraft engines, landing gear, bolts, valve components and satellite and rocket components. In 2018, automotive market is likely to dominate market with 40.1% shares and is estimated to reach USD 5,502.96 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period.

Key Drivers: Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global metal finishing chemicals are the growing demand in automotive sector, growing printed circuit board (PCB) demand in the electronics industry and demand of metal finishing chemicals in aerospace maintenance, repair and overhauls are the factors which will boost the global metal finishing chemicals market.

Regulations on waste water management and hazardous waste disposal are the factor which may hinder the growth of this market.

Growth of electroless plating is one of the factors which will drive the market in future.

