Metallic Pigments Market Industry Tremendous Growth and Shares | Kolortek Co., Ltd, Carl Schlenk AG, SILBERLINE MANUFACTURING CO., INC., Sun Chemical, AMETEK.Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toyal America

Global metallic pigments market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2026

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Kolortek Co., Ltd, Carl Schlenk AG, SILBERLINE MANUFACTURING CO., INC., Sun Chemical, AMETEK.Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toyal America , BASF SE, Umicore N.V., METAFLAKE Ltd, GEOTECH, COPRABEL, Hunter Chemical, LLC, First Source Worldwide, Crescent Bronze Powder Co., RIVERDALE GLOBAL LLC, BENDA-LUTZ WERKE GMBH, Badger Color Concentrates, Inc., ALTANA, FX Pigments Pvt. Ltd., among others

Market Drivers:

Prevailing demand of packaging applications mainly in the food & beverages, tobacco industry, gifts wraps can enhance the growth of this market

Utilization of metallic pigments in the manufacturing of high quality personal care products and cosmetics also acts as a market driver

Rising demand of aluminium products from coloring and automotive industry acts as a market driver

Metallic pigments offer chemical resistance and high outdoor durability, which enhances their usage in wide number of applications

Market Restraints:

Instability in the price of raw materials along with the rising cost of precious metals also hamper the market growth

Strict regulations related to metallic pigments can also obstruct the growth of this market

Prolonged exposure to metallic pigments can cause severe health defects which can impede the market growth

Segmentation: Global Metallic Pigments Market

By Product

Aluminum

Zinc

Copper

Stainless Steel

Nickel

Others

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Printing Inks

Cosmetics

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Carl Schlenk AG launched aluminium-based pigments to be used in cosmetics industry that are suitable for aqueous formulations. The pigments helped in giving a luxurious dimension to all the cosmetic products. The product launch will enable the growth of the market in the cosmetic sector as well

In March 2019, Sun Chemical Performance Pigments announced the launch of their highly concentrated aluminum preparation for powder coatings Benda Lutz COMPAL PC. This comes in a ground-breaking pelletized form, nearly eliminating dusting to minimize housekeeping, simplifying clean-up facilities and improving employee exposure. It takes an advanced strategy to transport, handling, processing and incorporating aluminium pigments into powder coating

Table of Content:

Global Metallic Pigments Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Metallic Pigments Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Metallic Pigments Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

