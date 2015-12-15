Metallic Pigments Market Industry Tremendous Growth and Shares | Kolortek Co., Ltd, Carl Schlenk AG, SILBERLINE MANUFACTURING CO., INC., Sun Chemical, AMETEK.Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toyal America
Global metallic pigments market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2026
Companies Profiled in this report includes, Kolortek Co., Ltd, Carl Schlenk AG, SILBERLINE MANUFACTURING CO., INC., Sun Chemical, AMETEK.Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toyal America , BASF SE, Umicore N.V., METAFLAKE Ltd, GEOTECH, COPRABEL, Hunter Chemical, LLC, First Source Worldwide, Crescent Bronze Powder Co., RIVERDALE GLOBAL LLC, BENDA-LUTZ WERKE GMBH, Badger Color Concentrates, Inc., ALTANA, FX Pigments Pvt. Ltd., among others
Market Drivers:
- Prevailing demand of packaging applications mainly in the food & beverages, tobacco industry, gifts wraps can enhance the growth of this market
- Utilization of metallic pigments in the manufacturing of high quality personal care products and cosmetics also acts as a market driver
- Rising demand of aluminium products from coloring and automotive industry acts as a market driver
- Metallic pigments offer chemical resistance and high outdoor durability, which enhances their usage in wide number of applications
Market Restraints:
- Instability in the price of raw materials along with the rising cost of precious metals also hamper the market growth
- Strict regulations related to metallic pigments can also obstruct the growth of this market
- Prolonged exposure to metallic pigments can cause severe health defects which can impede the market growth
Segmentation: Global Metallic Pigments Market
By Product
- Aluminum
- Zinc
- Copper
- Stainless Steel
- Nickel
- Others
By Application
- Paints & Coatings
- Plastics
- Printing Inks
- Cosmetics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, Carl Schlenk AG launched aluminium-based pigments to be used in cosmetics industry that are suitable for aqueous formulations. The pigments helped in giving a luxurious dimension to all the cosmetic products. The product launch will enable the growth of the market in the cosmetic sector as well
- In March 2019, Sun Chemical Performance Pigments announced the launch of their highly concentrated aluminum preparation for powder coatings Benda Lutz COMPAL PC. This comes in a ground-breaking pelletized form, nearly eliminating dusting to minimize housekeeping, simplifying clean-up facilities and improving employee exposure. It takes an advanced strategy to transport, handling, processing and incorporating aluminium pigments into powder coating
Table of Content:
Global Metallic Pigments Market Research Report 2019-2026
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Metallic Pigments Market International and China Market Analysis
Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.
Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications
Chapter 6: Analysis of Metallic Pigments Market Revenue Market Status.
Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers
Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.
Continue To TOC…..
