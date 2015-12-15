Marketing Automation Software Market Overview On Product Performance 2025

The leading players in the global marketing automation software market, as of now, include HubSpot, Inc., Act-On Software, Inc., Marketo, Inc., Infusionsoft, Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Adobe Systems Inc. The degree of competition within the global marketing automation software market is expected to grow stronger over the coming years, as the demand for these solutions increases.

Marketing automation is the use of software that pertains to the complete or partial automation of actions in the marketing process. At the moment, some of the key features of marketing automation software involve those actions that are extremely repetitive in nature and take vast amounts of time to do manually. This includes the use of social media platforms and emails to reach out to potential buyers or clients or promote a company’s product or service. Marketing technology is primarily there to make this task easier. There are also several types of marketing automation software that allow for a completely hands-off approach towards managing transactions and sending through orders for shipments of products. These type of services are often given a touch of personalization and interspersed with manual customer relationship management.

The regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Marketing automation software refers to the one that is used for automating marketing actions. Marketing automation software helps automate repetitive tasks especially for marketing departments such as social media, emails, and other website actions. It allows businesses of all sizes to optimize their customer relationship and efficiency. Marketing automation software helps small businesses with limited employees to successfully run multiple campaigns and manage their time efficiently. It helps large organizations to form highly personalized relationships with each of their customers. Marketing automation software can help marketers provide a seamless and prompt experience to their customers.

Marketing automation software allows companies to nurture prospects with highly customized useful content. It helps convert prospects into customers and turn customers into delighted customers. Marketing automation software typically opens new revenue avenues for companies, and provides excellent return on investment.

Marketing automation is a software is sought by marketers with the understanding that digital marketing tools necessary to generate new leads and for growth roll up under one hood. Marketing automation software are a plenty, and they all like to tout their own features. They all make it easier to schedule mails, automate social media posting, segment contacts, manage content, and track lifecycle of customers in the marketing loop.

Marketing automation software are in fact interactive solutions. They not only slate delivery of promotional content, but employ predictive algorithms to aim the right receivers, and enable reaction mechanisms to convert them into loyal customers.

As per a 2014 Harvard Business Review, marketing automation system has been listed as one of the terrific marketing technologies to be adopted by each company. As per the magazine, these solutions allow the aligning between sales and marketing functions, thereby taking full control of companies’ email marketing campaigns and pair marketing operations with important CRM data.

Some of the key advantages that marketing automation software bring to the table is their ability to improve a client’s customer retention, customer lifecycle marketing, and lead generation management. These solutions can prove to be invaluable for a marketing company, thereby giving the global marketing automation software market a huge boost. Over the coming years, as digital marketing gets more and more complicated, it is likely for companies to look towards marketing automation solutions.

North America has had a key role to play in the advancement of the global marketing automation software market over the past few years. The presence of a large number of buyers of marketing automation software as well as optimistic investment potential have allowed this region to consistently hold the lead in the market. It is also likely for the region to hold a prominent place in the global marketing automation software market over the coming years. Meanwhile, the rate of investments made into the global marketing automation software market by companies from Asia Pacific is increasing at a swift pace, thanks to the growing interest shown by companies from the emerging economies of China and India.

