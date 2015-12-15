Experts Forecast Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market Positive Growth by 2020-2027

Methyl methacrylate adhesives are a class of structural adhesives synthesized to form a bond between metal, plastics, and composite materials. They are made of a resin and a hardener in addition to rubber and some strengthening agents. Methyl methacrylate adhesives also have superior bond strength and better impact and fatigue resistance than urethane based adhesives. They also offer better resistance to chemicals and environmental agents while requiring low curing time.

Methyl methacrylate adhesives are increasingly used in the automotive sector for assembly of various interior and exterior components of automobiles. They have a significant potential in replacing welding joints and mechanical fastners in automobiles. Methyl methacrylate adhesives are used to assemble glass, plastic, metal, and rubber components during the manufacture of autombiles. The increasing applications of methyl metacrylate adhesives in the field of automotive and transportation is anticipated to spur the growth of the methyl methacrylate adhesives industry.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. 3M Company

2. AEC Polymers

3. H.B. Fuller Company

4. Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

5. Huntsman International LLC

6. ITW Performance Polymers

7. Novachem Corporation ltd

8. Permabond LLC.

9. Scott Bader Company Ltd

10. Sika AG

Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

As major European and American automobile manufacturers establish their manufacturing bases in countries such as China, Phillipinnes, and Indonesia, the consumption of methyl methacrylate adhesives is anticipated to further rise. Methyl methacryalte adhesives are also finding uses in marine sector. They are increasingly being used in the construction of deck liners, bonding hulls, internal fixtures, yatchs, kayaks, and canoes. It is also finding uses in novel applications such as wind turbines.

