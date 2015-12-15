Needle Coke Market Deals, Price, Revenue, Demands and Gross Margin, Forecasts to 2027

Needle coke is the primary raw material used for the manufacturing of graphite electrodes from arc furnace in the steel and aluminum industries. It is a special type of coke that exhibits superior properties such as structural characteristics, high-temperature resistance, high electrical resistance, oxidizability, and Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE). Needle coke act as a raw material in steel recycling & thus widened application areas of steel and aluminum within the automobile, engineering & aerospace industries.

Needle Coke Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Needle Coke Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Needle Coke Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Baotailong New Materials Co., Ltd.

2. C-Chem Co., Ltd.

3. Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd.

4. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

5. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6. Phillips 66

7. GrafTech International Ltd.

8. Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Industry

9. Shijiazhuang Deli Chemical Co., Ltd.

10. Sumitomo Corporation

Needle coke represents over 40% of crude material expenses in the creation of graphite cathodes. It is the essential crude material utilized for the assembling of graphite terminals from circular segment heater in the steel and aluminum ventures. It shows unrivaled properties, for example, auxiliary qualities, high-temperature opposition, high electrical obstruction, oxidizability, and Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE) which makes it appropriate for graphite terminals.

