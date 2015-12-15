mHealth Market Escalating at a CAGR of 31.3% During the Forecast Period From 2018 to 2025

Increasing adoption of mhealth devices is driving the market for mhealth over the forecast period.

According to a new market research study titled ‘mHealth Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Services, Devices and End User, the global mhealth market was valued at US$ 22,722.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 246,820.4 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global mhealth market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global mhealth market is a mature market in the developed countries as well as in developing economies worldwide. The mhealth market is segmented on the basis of services, devices end user. Based on services, the market is classified as remote monitoring services, diagnosis services, treatment services, health support services, fitness & wellness services and others. By devices, the mhealth market is segmented into insulin pump, BP monitor, glucose monitor, personal pulse oximeters and others. On the basis of end user segment, the market is classified as mobile operators, devices vendors, health providers and others.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000821/

Among the devices, the demand for the mhealth is significantly high for insulin pumps, followed by BP monitor. Diabetes is rapidly becoming a major health widespread in most regions of the world. The insulin pumps are portable devices that are used to check the sugar level in diabetic patients. For the diagnosis of the diabetes, diabetes self-management products has been developed in the market, aimed at help to improve the lives of people with diabetes. Additionally, increased in technological advancements in the products and devices can be another factor which likely to drive the growth of the mhealth market during the forecast period.

Moreover, product innovation such as increasing adoption of smartphones & other mobile platforms are also expected to propel the growth of the market. Smartphones are potentially promising tools that helps in changing the health-related behaviors and also helps to manage chronic conditions. Through using mobile communication technologies, smartphones makes healthcare practices more accessible to the public, such as healthcare information, collect health data and observe patients. The mHealth technology support treatments, disease surveillance and chronic disease management.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000821/

The key players operating in the field of mhealth market worldwide include LifeWatch, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Cisco Systems, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Masimo, AgaMatrix, Inc. and among others.

The report segments the global mhealth market as follows:

Global mHealth Market – By Services

Remote Monitoring Services

Diagnosis Services

Treatment Services

Health Support Services

Fitness & Wellness Services

Others

Global mHealth Market – By Devices

Insulin Pump

BP Monitor

Glucose Monitor

Personal Pulse Oximeters

Others

Global mHealth Market – By End Users

Mobile Operators

Devices Vendors

Health Providers

Others

The major players operating in the market of mhealth market include LifeWatch, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Cisco Systems, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Masimo, AgaMatrix, Inc. and among others.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]