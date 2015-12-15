Propylene Oxide Market to 2027- Favorable Marketing & Correct Positioning of Present Opportunities| SK Chemicals, The Dow Chemicals Royal Dutch Shell, Tokuyama Corporation

What’s going on in the Propylene Oxide Market? What are the latest updates related to Propylene Oxide Industry?

How the companies were selected

The companies were chosen based on multiple parameters, such as financial strength, revenue growth, product portfolio, global presence, and recent developments, among others. The report also considers the relatively Global or regional companies which are driving the market growth with technological developments and product innovations.

**The Leading Players involved in global Propylene Oxide market are: SK Chemicals, The Dow Chemicals Royal Dutch Shell, Tokuyama Corporation, Co., Ltd., BASF S.E., Huntsman International LLC., AGC Chemicals, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., China Petrochemical Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Inc., PetroChina International Co., Ltd., Ineos Group Limited, Tokuyama, Hanwha Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Sumitomo Chemical, Repsol, Air Liquide, and Mitsui Chemicals.

Propylene Oxide Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of the Propylene Oxide market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Propylene Oxide Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of application, the global propylene oxide market is segmented into:

Glycol Ethers

Propylene Glycol

Polyether Polyols

Others

On the basis of production process, the global propylene oxide market is segmented into:

Chlorohydrin Process

Styrene Monomer Process

TBA co-product Process

Hydrogen Peroxide Process

Cumene-Based Process

On the basis of end-use industry, the global propylene oxide market is segmented into:

Automotive

Building and construction

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Textile and Furnishing

Packaging

Electronics

Others

Global Propylene Oxide Market Regional Analysis:

The research study has segregated the global Propylene Oxide industry into segments, including product type, application, and vertical, to broaden the overall understanding of the industry. This assessment has been carried out on the basis of size, share, and CAGR. Additionally, regional analysis has been done by the experts stressing on the growth potential of the key regions and countries. The report also encompasses accurate and reliable figures based on the Propylene Oxide consumption and production in key regions.

Regions Sub Regions North America USA, Canada and Mexico etc. Asia-Pacific China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia The Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, and South Africa Europe Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Italy South America Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.



Propylene Oxide Market Overview Global Propylene Oxide Market Competition by Manufacturers Global Propylene Oxide Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2020) Global Propylene Oxide Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2020) Global Propylene Oxide Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type Global Propylene Oxide Market Analysis by Application Global Propylene Oxide Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Propylene Oxide Manufacturing Cost Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Market Effect Factors Analysis Global Propylene Oxide Market Forecast (2020-2027) Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix

The report’s conclusion reveals the overall scope of the Global Propylene Oxide Market in terms of feasibility of investments in the various segments of the market, along with a descriptive passage that outlines the feasibility of new projects that might succeed in the market in the near future.

