Plastic Waste Management Market Insights, Top Trends, Drivers, Growth and Forecast to 2026 | Suez Environnement Company, Clean Harbors, Progressive Waste Solutions

The Global Plastic Waste Management market is expected to grow from $22764.66 million in 2017 to reach $36225.61 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.2%.

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Plastic Waste Management Market in the coming years.

The market study also includes the key drivers expected to boost the market growth and restraining factors along with future opportunities during the forecast. The Plastic Waste Management Market is likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities owing to growing demands for Plastic Waste Management across the globe.

The market report highlights top ten companies’ operation strategy in the market through a descriptive SWOT analysis of each company, business overview, products and services, financial statements of last three years, and key developments and product launches by the company in recent years.

The major market player included in this report are: Suez Environnement Company, Clean Harbors Inc., Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd., ADS Waste Holdings, Inc., Remondis Se & Co. Kg, Veolia Environnement S.A., Republic Services, Inc., Waste Management Inc., Stericycle Inc, Covanta Holding Corporation, Hopkinson Waste Management Limited, Ihi Corporation, Lovell Recycling Ltd, Cumbria Waste Management Ltd and Blickx Technologies.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



Sources Covered:

– Residential

– Industrial

– Commercial & Institutional

– Other Sources

Services Covered:

– Clearance

– Recycling

– Transportation

– Assembly

– Incineration

– Landfills

Equipments Covered:

– Incineration Equipment

– Assembly & Transportation Equipment

– Recycling Equipment

Polymer Types Covered:

– Polyethylene Terephthalate(PET)

– Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

– Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

– High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

– Polyurethane (PUR)

– Polypropylene (PP)

– Polystyrene (PS)

– Other Polymer Types

End Users Covered:

– Automobile

– Textile

– Furniture

– Construction

– Packaging

– Other End Users

