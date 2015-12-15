Automatic Train Control Market Analysis On Trends & Need 2028

Global Automatic Train Control Market: Overview

The automatic train control market is rising owing to rise in population and urbanization, innovations targeting passenger convenience, and evolving trend of smart cities. The first share of the package of an automatic train control system is automatic train protection (ATP), in which the train is provided by a limit of movement authority (LMA). This depends on the train’s existing speed, its braking competence, and the further distance covered before it stops. The second share of an automatic train control system is automatic train operation (ATO). ATO performs the driving part of the operation. Going through a train-driving manual, the driver will initially needs to start the train, enables its acceleration to the limited speed, slows it where necessary for speed restrictions, and stops at designated stations in the correct location.

Global Automatic Train Control Market: Notable Developments

Some of the recent developments that may influence the contours of the automatic train control market in a big way are:

The Westinghouse Rail Systems that is now Siemens is Distance To Go – Radio system mounted on the London Underground’s Victoria Line is the first example of a complete ATP implementation by means of radio-based data bearers in the U.K.

The system depends on fixed block train detection with essential radio data broadcast between the train and each interlocking area. It works with ATO and replaced the induction-based transmission system on line.

Railway ministry of Europe has sanctioned some regulations applicable to train speed like European Rail Traffic Management System/ European Train Control System level 2. The framework will always cross verifies the maximum and actual permissible speed of train.

This system is directly associated to the ground and on-board system devices. Moreover, growing self-governing technology in metro train is also projected to foster the global automatic train control market in the forthcoming year.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global automatic train control market include –

Mermec

ADLINK Technology

Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Ltd.

Advantech

Mipro

Global Automatic Train Control Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increased government support in Terms of Funds paves way for New Frontiers

As stated by an analyst of TMR that trains are the comparatively less polluting mode of transportation also across the globe governments are concentrating on improve the train transport systems. The rising government support through providing funds, for the producing of technologically advanced trains, is helping the global automatic train control market significantly. The growing requirement for pollution reduction and growing demand for safety are other essential factors that are driving the global automatic train control market considerably.

High Initial Investments to Hamper Market

With innovations, the future of the global automatic train control market looks bright. Nevertheless, the high initial investments and necessity for regular maintenance may restrain the growth of the global automatic train control market in the coming years. However, the rising uptake of autonomous trains in heavily populated Asian economies, like China and India, is expected to keep the automatic train control market running smooth in the forthcoming years.

Global Automatic Train Control Market: Regional Outlook

On the geographical front, developing economies are experiencing growing potential in the global automatic train control market. In particular, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the automatic train control market in the forthcoming years. This is due to the higher investments for digital transformation, increasing GDP, and rising implementation of new technologies in Asia Pacific nations. Asia Pacific is interested in quickly investing in technological advancements.

