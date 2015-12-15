PVC Pressure Pipes Market Dominating Industry Trends By 2024: Egeplast, Vinidex, Finolex Industries, JM Eagle, Pipelife International, IPEX
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of PVC Pressure Pipes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the PVC Pressure Pipes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Chlorinated PVC Pipe
Unplasticized PVC Pipe
Plasticized PVC Pipe
Segmentation by application:
Oil and Gas
Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
Others
Key players profiled in the report include Egeplast, Vinidex, Finolex Industries, JM Eagle, Pipelife International, IPEX, Royal Building Products, Plastika, Revaho, Polypipe, NAPCO
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global PVC Pressure Pipes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of PVC Pressure Pipes market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global PVC Pressure Pipes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the PVC Pressure Pipes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of PVC Pressure Pipes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content
Global PVC Pressure Pipes Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global PVC Pressure Pipes by Manufacturers
4 PVC Pressure Pipes by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global PVC Pressure Pipes Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Egeplast
12.2 Vinidex
12.3 Finolex Industries
12.4 JM Eagle
12.5 Pipelife International
12.6 IPEX
12.7 Royal Building Products
12.8 Plastika
12.9 Revaho
12.10 Polypipe
12.11 NAPCO
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
