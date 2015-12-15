Automotive Semiconductor Market Worth US$ 44,069.1 Mn in 2027 – NVidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Rohm Semiconductor

The APAC automotive semiconductor market accounted for US$ 16,967.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period 2018–2027, to account for US$ 44,069.1 Mn in 2027.

Factors including rise in automotive manufacturing and continuous partnership of automotive OEMs with semiconductor manufacturers driving the APAC automotive semiconductor market. However, the integration of advanced semiconductors enhances the overall cost of vehicles are impeding the market growth. Growing adoption of electric vehicles is opportunistic for the growth of the APAC automotive semiconductor market. the global automotive production as per International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers accounted for 97.3 Mn in 2017 as compared to 95.1 Mn in 2016. The calculated year on year growth rate of automotive production was 2.36% from 2016 to 2017. With the increase in automobile manufacturing, the demand for advanced technologies integrated on to the vehicles is simultaneously increasing among the end users. This factor has created a potential market space for various types of semiconductors. In the current automotive market, major manufacturers are integrating their vehicles with technologically enhanced sensors, in order to improve the safety of the vehicles. Apart from sensors, several other types of semiconductors are also being integrated on the newer vehicles, which is paving the path for semiconductor industry players to generate substantial revenue. The market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach to rural areas and boost its position in the APAC automotive semiconductor market.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012601258/sample

Key players profiled in the report include NVidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Rohm Semiconductor, Texas Instruments Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, ON Semiconductor Corporation, and STMicroelectronics N.V. among others.

The APAC automotive semiconductor market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the APAC automotive semiconductor market further. For instance, the governments of most of the economies in the Asia Pacific region are focusing on the manufacturing of automobiles and its components in the country itself. For instance, with the help of Made in China 2025, the government of China is backing the local companies to compete with foreign carmakers and to compete globally. Furthermore, initiatives by Indian government such as Make in India focuses on manufacturing of products in the country and Automotive Mission Plan 2016-26, providing government support to the country’s growing automotive and its components manufacturing industry. The encouraging automotive manufacturing and the rise in the OEM market impacts positively for the growth of this market. Government of emerging economies in Asian region are committed to focus on attracting FDI for the development of their economy. Thus, the industrial as well as commercial development is anticipated to witness growth in the APAC region, being supported by government initiatives. These initiatives are implemented to enhance the technologies that positively impact on the APAC automotive semiconductor market. These initiative provide various benefits to the automotive semiconductor based companies located in the region thus, increasing the growth of APAC automotive semiconductor markets. This is further expected to provide the APAC automotive semiconductor market players to cope up with the rapidly transforming automotive industry. This initiative provides multiple benefits to the companies present in this region and thus increasing the growth of APAC automotive semiconductor market.

On the basis of component, the microcontroller segment is leading the APAC automotive semiconductor market. However, the memory segment are anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR. With a development in complex automotive electronics, demand for upgraded memory capacities would increase. Introduction of complicated and complex image processing and computing processes to assist ADAS features, would need adoption and implementation of high-bandwidth and high-capacity DRAM. Pertaining to the fact that, the growth trajectory of automotive industry is exponential and the same is anticipated to continue over the years, the manufacturers of DRAM are constantly innovating newer technologies and increasing their production line. Currently, the market players are looking ahead to support APAC automotive semiconductor industry by innovating advanced technological components.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012601258/discount

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS ASIA-PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET LANDSCAPE

4. ASIA-PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS 5. AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR – ASIA-PACIFIC MARKET ANALYSIS ASIA-PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027- COMPONENTS ASIA-PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

8. ASIA-PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VEHICLE TYPE ASIA-PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET – COUNTRY ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ASIA-PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET – KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. NVIDIA CORPORATION

12.2. INTEL CORPORATION

12.3. NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

12.4. INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

12.5. ROHM CO., LTD.

12.6. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC.

12.7. RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

12.8. ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

12.9. ON SEMICONDUCTOR

12.10. 0STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. APPENDIX

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012601258/buy/3000

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.