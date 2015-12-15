North America Automotive Semiconductor Market is projected to touch US$ 12,267.9 Mn in 2027 – NVidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies

The North America automotive semiconductor market accounted for US$ 7,140.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 12,267.9 Mn in 2027.

Factors including increase in automotive manufacturing significantly driving the automotive semiconductor market. However, the integration of advanced semiconductors increases the upfront cost of vehicle in developing regions are impeding the market growth. Bolstering Demand for Electric Vehicles is opportunistic for the growth of the market. The automotive industry has experienced the emergence of several new carmakers over the years. The automotive giants are constantly eyeballing on the electric vehicle segment as the section has attracted several customers across North America. Major players catalyzing the automotive semiconductor market for electric vehicles worldwide include Tesla, BMW, Nissan, Ford, and Volkswagen among others. Electric vehicles consist of several types of semiconductors which enhance the reliability, safety, and performance of the vehicles. As per International Energy Agency, the global fleet of electric vehicles grew to 3.1 Mn in 2017, marking a 54% growth over the last year. The electrification of automobiles is ushering the automotive industry and the industries associated with it to a greater extent. The market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach to rural areas and boost its position in the automotive semiconductor market.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012601256/sample

Key players profiled in the report include NVidia Corporation, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Rohm Semiconductor, Texas Instruments Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, ON Semiconductor Corporation, and STMicroelectronics N.V. among others.

The automotive semiconductor market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the automotive semiconductor market further. For instance, the governments of the US, Canada and Mexico has taken various measures to promote and attract investments in its automobile component manufacturing industry. For instance, Automobile Innovation Fund Program, introduced in 2008 supports the automotive firms by providing them funds in the field of R&D to build innovative technologies that enhance fuel efficiency of the vehicles. The US Government has implemented the GHG regulations which facilitates in reducing the fuel consumption pattern and CO2 emission, thereby leading to clean environment in the region. It is noted that fuel-efficient vehicles have driven the demand for semiconductor content in cars. These initiative provide various benefits to the US automotive semiconductor based companies located in the region thus, increasing the growth of automotive semiconductor markets. This is further expected to provide the automotive semiconductor market players to cope up with the rapidly transforming automotive industry. This initiative provides multiple benefits to the companies present in this region and thus increasing the growth of automotive semiconductor market in the region.

On the basis of component, the microcontroller segment is leading the automotive semiconductor market. However, the memory segment are anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR. the original equipment manufacturers are integrating their vehicles with advanced distributed memory chips with an objective to store several types of data. Various types of distributed memory in automotive include DRAM, SRAM, FLASH, and ROM among others. The memory used in automobiles are very similar to that of used in commercial memory or consumer goods memories. These memories also have an error correcting code which enables the memory to gather correct information from the memory access, and processes it to store the correct information for future usage. In the recent vehicles, the demand for a main centralized processor with a massive memory configuration is soaring, which is helping the memory manufacturers to invest substantial amounts in innovation and development of such memory. Currently, the market players are looking ahead to support automotive semiconductor industry by innovating advanced technological components.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012601256/discount

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET LANDSCAPE NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR – NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027– COMPONENTS NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VEHICLE TYPE NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET – COUNTRY ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET – KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. NVIDIA CORPORATION

12.1.6. Intel Corporation

12.3. NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V.

12.4. INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

12.5. ROHM CO., LTD.

12.6. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC.

12.7. RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

12.8. ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

12.9. ON SEMICONDUCTOR

12.10. 0STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. APPENDIX

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012601256/buy/3000

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.