Herbal Medicine Market is Expected to be Valued at 120700 million to 180400 million Dollars by 2026

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Tsumura, Schwabe, Madaus, Weleda, Blackmores, Arkopharma, SIDO MUNCUL, Arizona Natural, Dabur, Herbal Africa, Nature’s Answer, Bio-Botanica, Potter’s, Zand, Nature Herbs, Imperial Ginseng, Yunnan Baiyao, Tongrentang, TASLY, Zhongxin, Kunming Pharma, Sanjiu, JZJT, Guangzhou Pharma, Taiji, Haiyao.

Herbal medicine–also called botanical medicine or phytomedicine refers to using a plant’s seeds, berries, roots, leaves, bark, or flowers for medicinal purposes. Herbalism has a long tradition of use outside of conventional medicine. It is becoming more mainstream as improvements in analysis and quality control along with advances in clinical research show the value of herbal medicine in the treating and preventing disease.

Traditional herbal medicines are naturally occurring, plant-derived substances with minimal or no industrial processing that have been used to treat illness within local or regional healing practices.

Scope of the Report:

In consumption market, Europe and Asia Pacific are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 72.36% of the global consumption volume in total.

The worldwide market for Herbal Medicine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 180400 million US$ in 2024, from 120700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new HTF MI study.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of Global Herbal Medicine market segments by Types: , Detoxification Medicine, Antipyretic Medicine, Aigestant Medicine, Blood Circulation Medicine & Others

In-depth analysis of Global Herbal Medicine market segments by Applications: Western Herbalism, Traditional Chinese Medicine & Others

Regional Analysis for Global Herbal Medicine Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2018 to 2023 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

