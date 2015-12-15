Denim Fabric Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Denim Fabric Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Denim Fabric market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Vicunha, Canatiba, Isko, Arvind, Aarvee, Nandan Denim Ltd, Santana Textiles, Weiqiao Textile, Partap Group, Black Peony, Orta Anadolu, Jindal Worldwide, Etco Denim, Raymond UCO, Bhaskar Industries, Sangam, Oswal Denims, Suryalakshmi, Xinlan Group, Artistic Fabric Mills, Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment, Cone Denim, Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion, Weifang Lantian Textile, Bafang Fabric, KG Denim.

This report studies the Denim Fabric market, Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.

Scope of the Report:

The global consumption of denim fabric increases from 5493.7 million meters in 2012 to 6618.1 million metres in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.77%. In 2016, the global denim fabric market is led by China, India, Europe and North America. At present, the major manufacturers of denim fabric are concentrated in China and India.

In terms of volume, the Global Denim Fabric market sales was 6618.1 Million Meters in 2016, and is predicted to reach 9130.1 Million Meters in 2023, with a CAGR 4.70% from 2016 to 2023.

Denim Fabric downstream is wide and recently denim fabric has acquired increasing significance in various fields of clothing, household items, cowboy accessories and many other fields. Globally, the denim fabric market is mainly driven by growing demand for clothing.

The worldwide market for Denim Fabric is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 25100 million US$ in 2024, from 19700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new HTF MI study.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of Global Denim Fabric market segments by Types: , Light Denim Fabric, Medium Denim Fabric & Heavy Denim Fabric

In-depth analysis of Global Denim Fabric market segments by Applications: Jeans, Shirt, Jacket & Others

Regional Analysis for Global Denim Fabric Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2018 to 2023 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

