Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Industry Growth by 2026: Developments, Types, Applications, Major Regions & Players

Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Vehicle Type, Navigation Technology, Battery Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global automated guided vehicle (AGV) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Global automated guided vehicle (AGV) market is expected to reach $5,183.2 million by 2026 in terms of annual revenue, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 10.48%.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global automated guided vehicle (AGV) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Vehicle Type, Navigation Technology, Battery Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service & Support

Based on vehicle type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Tow Vehicles

• Unit Load Carriers

• Forklift Vehicles

• Pallet Trucks

• Assembly Line Vehicles

• Hybrid Vehicles

• Other Vehicles

Based on navigation technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Optical Tape Guidance

• Laser Guidance

• Natural Features Guidance

• Vision Guidance

• Magnetic Guidance

• Inductive Guidance

• Others

Based on battery type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Lead Battery

• Lithium-Ion Battery

• Nickel-based Battery

• Others

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Transportation

• Distribution

• Storage

• Assembly

• Packaging

• Trailer Loading and Unloading

• Other Applications

Based on industry vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Manufacturing Industries (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Chemical and Pharmaceuticals, Plastics and Polymers, Food and Beverage, Aerospace, Others)

• Commercial Venues (E-commerce, Retail Stores, Grocery Stores, Hotels and Restaurants, Others)

• Military and Defense

• Other Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Vehicle Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the study years (2019-2026) are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global automated guided vehicle (AGV) market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

AGVE Group

Balyo Inc.

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Dematic Corp.

Egemin Automation Inc.

EK Automation

Elettric80 SpA

Alexa Reports is a globally celebrated premium market research service provider, with a strong legacy of empowering business with years of experience. We help our clients by implementing decision support system through progressive statistical surveying, in-depth market analysis, and reliable forecast data.

