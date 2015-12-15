Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Market Is Expected To See Growth In Coming Year

The global telecom billing and revenue management market was valued at US$ 16.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 62.5 Bn by 2027.

The telecom billing and revenue management solutions and services are used by various communication services providers across the world to grow their revenue by enhancing telecom networks. Such solutions and services empower the telecom service providers in fraud management and fraud detection resulting in decreased operational costs. Additionally, these telecom billing and revenue management solutions and services help telecom service providers in introducing new services in the market together with improving customer experience with real-time account recharging services. Moreover, with the rise in networks, services, and solutions, telecom operators sustain high operational costs. Therefore, growing operating costs are producing demand for advanced telecom billing and revenue management solutions. The factors that are supporting the growth of the market also include a rapidly growing telecommunication sector, deployment of various innovative services, and a growing number of customers.

This market intelligence report on Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2020 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market market have also been mentioned in the study.

Companies Profiled in this report includes

Accenture PLC

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Amdocs, Inc.

Cerillion PLC

CSG Systems International, Inc.

Ericsson

goTransverse International, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Redknee, Inc.

SAP SE

XURA

Leading Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.

The target audience for the report on the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market market

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

