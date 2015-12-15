Smart Parking Systems Market 2020- Technological Innovations & Business Opportunity Analysis Forecast To 2027

Global smart parking systems market is expected to grow from US$ 398.6 million in 2016 to US$ 1,462.3 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2017 and 2025.

Smart parking systems address critical parking issues, by making it easier for drivers to park their vehicles without wasting time and fuel. Smart parking systems avail their users with real-time information regarding available parking spaces across the city, thereby reducing the traffic congestion caused due to mismanaged parking spaces. Amano Mcgann, Smart Parking Ltd., Xerox, Cisco and Urbiotica are among the major players operating in this market. North America, being a technologically advanced region along with high number vehicle population and congestion in cities, has witnessed highest adoptions of smart parking systems by government & municipalities of various cities. Europe is the second largest adopter of smart parking systems, while APAC region with growing urbanization and increasing technological trends is anticipated to be the fastest growing region globally in the smart parking systems market.

This market intelligence report on Smart Parking Systems market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2020 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Smart Parking Systems market have also been mentioned in the study.

A comprehensive view of the Smart Parking Systems market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Smart Parking Systems market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance.

The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities.

Companies Profiled in this report includes

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Amano McGann, Inc.

Smart Parking Ltd.

Urbiotica

Skidata AG

Swarco AG

Nedap N.V

Kapsch

Xerox Corp.

Leading Smart Parking Systems market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Smart Parking Systems market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.

Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, Smart Parking Systems , Smart Parking Systems and Smart Parking Systems etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics

