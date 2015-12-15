Wifi-as-a-Service Market Overview: Opportunities, Key Players, Size, Trends and Forecast To 2027

Wi-Fi stands for wireless fidelity which is a network which connect computers to each other to the internet and to the wired network. Wifi-as-a-service (WaaS) Market is a high speed Wi-Fi solution that is fully managed using cloud based management systems for connectivity, as well as for the configuration of the Wi-Fi network.

Ease of installation and low cost of ownership are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of wifi-as-a-service market whereas interference and cloud connectivity failure act as a restraining factor for this market. WaaS implementation should include pre-built solutions for specific verticals which will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

This market intelligence report on Wifi-as-a-Service market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2020 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Wifi-as-a-Service market have also been mentioned in the study.

A comprehensive view of the Wifi-as-a-Service market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Wifi-as-a-Service market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance.

The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities.

Companies Profiled in this report includes

Cisco Systems, Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., ViaSat Inc., ADTRAN, Inc., Aerohive Networks, Inc., BigAir Group Limited, Fujitsu Ltd., iPass Inc., Mojo Networks, Inc. and Zebra Technologies Corporation among others.

Leading Wifi-as-a-Service market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Wifi-as-a-Service market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.

Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, Wifi-as-a-Service , Wifi-as-a-Service and Wifi-as-a-Service etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics

The target audience for the report on the Wifi-as-a-Service market

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

