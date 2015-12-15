Industrial Labels Market Insights, Top Trends, Drivers, Growth and Forecast to 2026 | 3M, Dupont, Dunmore, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Cenveo Corporation

Global industrial labels Market is accounted for $42.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $77.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Growing automotive industry and high demand in emerging economies are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, factors such as large capital investment in setting up a labeling system and forged information regarding any product are hampering the market.

Industrial labels are used for identification, information, instruction for usage, and advertising purpose. The primary use of label is to identify equipment and provide visual or textual information regarding use or risks. They also help keep track of manufactured products across the supply chain. It is used in the diverse industries such as consumer durable, automobile, transportation amongst others. These labels are moisture, temperature, chemicals resistance. As a result, demand of these labels is on the rise.

Amongst raw material, metal label segment held significant market share during predicted period because of a variety of reasons such as cost effectiveness, durability and easy installation. By geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during the forecast period. Increased consumption in India and China due to rising populations has led to increasing demand for goods. The advent of online shopping has resulted into vast increase in both cross border and domestic trade.

Some of the key players profiled Industrial labels Market include 3M, Dupont, Dunmore, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGAA, Cenveo Corporation, Brady Corporation, Alien Technology, Motorola, Honeywell Aidc, Nedap, Ccl Industries Inc, Avery Dennison Corporation, Fuji Seal International, Inc, Globeranger, Smartrac Technology, Confidex, HID Global, Alien Technology and Invengo.

Mechanisms Covered:

-Heat Transfer

-Glue-Applied Labeling

-Pressure Sensitive Labeling

-Other Mechanisms

Types Covered:

-Branding Labels

-Weatherproof Labels

-Equipment Asset Labels

-Warning/Security Labels

-Other Types

Raw Materials Covered:

-Plastic/Polymer Labels

-Metal Labels

Printing Technologies Covered:

-Screen Printing

-Digital Printing

-Offset

-Flexography

-Other Printing Technologies

Identification Technologies covered:

-Radio-frequency identification (RFID)

-Barcode

-Other Identification Technologies

End Users covered:

-Construction

-Consumer Durables

-Automotive

-Transportation & Logistics

-Other End Users

