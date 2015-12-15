Cloud database Market Growth, Business Outlook and Huge Growth Witness (2017-2026) | Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Google Inc., Alibaba, Oracle Corporation, SAP AG

Global Cloud database Market is accounted for $ 6.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $ 495.26 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 62.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors responsible for the market growth include easily deployable, value proposition and scalability and elasticity. However Disaster Recovery and Security are some issues restricting the market growth.

Database services can be provided on premises. It is used to store and manage different forms of information generated by a company. Database is appropriate for organizations that require instant access to database services low cost, low safeguarding and easy scalability options. On-demand services are known as cloud-based databases, which is gaining recognition among several organizations. Service providers offer end to end solutions, which help organizations focus on their core business areas.

By software, Database Encryption segment accounted for the largest market share in the global Cloud database market due to accomplish the safety measures and significance of the database

By geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest market growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising concentration of large-scale, medium and small ventures for the rationale of better effectiveness and efficiency via venture in technology.

Some of the key players in Cloud database market Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Google Inc., Alibaba, Oracle Corporation, SAP AG, CSC (Computer Science Corporation), Citrix Systems, Dell, Inc., Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Vmware, Inc., Rackspace, Salesforce.Com, Century Link Inc., Tencent, Teradata, Cassandra and Couchbase.

Deployment Models Covered:

-Database as a service (DBaaS)

-Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

-Platform as a service (PaaS)

Service Models Covered:

-Virtual Private Cloud

-Hybrid Cloud

-Public Cloud

-Private Cloud

Organization Size:

-Large Enterprises

-Small and Medium Businesses

Services Covered:

-System and Network Integration

-Deployment and Maintenance

-Training and Consulting Services

Databases Covered:

-Structured Query Language (SQL)

-Not only Structured Query Language (NoSQL)

Software Covered:

-Backup and Recovery

-Database Application Builder

-Data Scaling and Replication

-Database Encryption

-Other Software’s

End User Covered:

-Government

-Professional Services

-Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

-Academic

-Hospitality

-Telecommunication

-Healthcare and Life Sciences

-Other End User

