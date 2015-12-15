Web Analytics Market Analysis and Growing Share and Size of the Company with Experts Review 2017-2026 | Yahoo Analytics, Google , IBM, Facebook Inc., Microsoft Inc., Splunk Inc., Adobe Systems

Global Web Analytics Market is accounted for $2.20 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $12.23 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period. Rising cloud adoption trend, growing shift to data driven businesses and marketing automation are are impelling the market growth. However, data privacy and regulations compliance are hampering the market growth.

Web analytics is the process of interpreting the data. The companies like Ecommerce and other website publishers frequently use Web analytics software to assess such concrete details as what keywords they search with on the site’s search engine, how extended they stayed on a given page, how many people visited their site and how many of those visitors were unique visitors. It is usually carried out to examine the presentation of a website and optimize its web usage. Its services may also use cookies to track individual sessions and to conclude repeat visits from the same browser.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016649

Based on geography, Asia Pacific anticipated to dominate the market owing to rising performance of the solutions and responsiveness amongst the businesses to develop the huge chunks of unstructured online data.

Some of the key players in Web Analytics market include Yahoo Analytics, Google , IBM, Facebook Inc., Microsoft Inc., Splunk Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Tableau Software, SAS Institute, Act-On Software Inc, Cognizant, Hubspot Inc, Webtrends Corp., comScore, Inc., Teradata Corporation, At Internet and Hootsuite Inc.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/SMRC00016649

Types Covered:

-Hosted Web Analytics

-Licensed Web Analytics

Services Covered:

-Professional Services

-Training

-Licensing

-Support & Maintenance

-Consulting & System Integration

Deployment Types Covered:

-On-Premise

-On-Demand

Solutions Covered:

-Data Collection & Storage

-Social Media/Mobile Integration

-Testing

-Reporting

-Attribution

-Behavior-Based Targeting

-Benchmarking/Competitive Intelligence

-Marketing Automation

-Tag Management

-Other Solutions

Applications Covered:

-Performance Monitoring

-Multichannel Campaign Analysis

-Display Advertising Optimization

-Social Media Management

-Targeting & Behavioral Analysis

-Online Marketing

-Marketing Automation

-Mobile Analytics

-Content Marketing

-E-Mail Marketing

-Other Applications

End Users Covered:

-Telecommunication & It

-Travel & Hospitality

-Media & Entertainment

-Government

-Healthcare & Life Sciences

-Retail & Consumer Goods

-Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

-Other End Users

Purchase Complete Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016649

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.