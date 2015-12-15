Regenerative Medicine Market Projected to Hit at a Strong CAGR Between Forecast Period 2017-2025

Regenerative Medicine Market: Snapshot

Regenerative medicine is a part of translational research in the fields of molecular biology and tissue engineering. This type of medicine involves replacing and regenerating human cells, organs, and tissues with the help of specific processes. Doing this may involve a partial or complete reengineering of human cells so that they start to function normally.

Regenerative medicine also involves the attempts to grow tissues and organs in a laboratory environment, wherein they can be put in a body that cannot heal a particular part. Such implants are mainly preferred to be derived from the patients’ own tissues and cells, particularly stem cells. Looking at the promising nature of stem cells to heal and regenerative various parts of the body, this field is certainly expected to see a bright future. Doing this can help avoid opting for organ donation, thus saving costs. Some healthcare centers might showcase a shortage of organ donations, and this is where tissues regenerated using patients’ own cells are highly helpful.

There are several source materials from which regeneration can be facilitated. Extracellular matrix materials are commonly used source substances all over the globe. They are mainly used for reconstructive surgery, chronic wound healing, and orthopedic surgeries. In recent times, these materials have also been used in heart surgeries, specifically aimed at repairing damaged portions.

Cells derived from the umbilical cord also have the potential to be used as source material for bringing about regeneration in a patient. A vast research has also been conducted in this context. Treatment of diabetes, organ failure, and other chronic diseases is highly possible by using cord blood cells. Apart from these cells, Wharton’s jelly and cord lining have also been shortlisted as possible sources for mesenchymal stem cells. Extensive research has conducted to study how these cells can be used to treat lung diseases, lung injury, leukemia, liver diseases, diabetes, and immunity-based disorders, among others.

Global Regenerative Medicine Market: Overview

The global market for regenerative medicine market is expected to grow at a significant pace throughout the forecast period. The rising preference of patients for personalized medicines and the advancements in technology are estimated to accelerate the growth of the global regenerative medicine market in the next few years. As a result, this market is likely to witness a healthy growth and attract a large number of players in the next few years. The development of novel regenerative medicine is estimated to benefit the key players and supplement the market’s growth in the near future.

Global Regenerative Medicine Market: Key Trends

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising focus on cell therapy products are the key factors that are estimated to fuel the growth of the global regenerative medicine market in the next few years. In addition, the increasing funding by government bodies and development of new and innovative products are anticipated to supplement the growth of the overall market in the next few years.

On the flip side, the ethical challenges in the stem cell research are likely to restrict the growth of the global regenerative medicine market throughout the forecast period. In addition, the stringent regulatory rules and regulations are predicted to impact the approvals of new products, thus hampering the growth of the overall market in the near future.

Global Regenerative Medicine Market: Market Potential

The growing demand for organ transplantation across the globe is anticipated to boost the demand for regenerative medicines in the next few years. In addition, the rapid growth in the geriatric population and the significant rise in the global healthcare expenditure is predicted to encourage the growth of the market. The presence of a strong pipeline is likely to contribute towards the market’s growth in the near future.

Global Regenerative Medicine Market: Regional Outlook

In the past few years, North America led the global regenerative medicine market and is likely to remain in the topmost position throughout the forecast period. This region is expected to account for a massive share of the global market, owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, cardiac diseases, and autoimmunity. In addition, the rising demand for regenerative medicines from the U.S. and the rising government funding are some of the other key aspects that are likely to fuel the growth of the North America market in the near future.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to register a substantial growth rate in the next few years. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the availability of funding for research and the development of research centers. In addition, the increasing contribution from India, China, and Japan is likely to supplement the growth of the market in the near future.

Global Regenerative Medicine Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for regenerative medicines is extremely fragmented and competitive in nature, thanks to the presence of a large number of players operating in it. In order to gain a competitive edge in the global market, the key players in the market are focusing on technological developments and research and development activities. In addition, the rising number of mergers and acquisitions and collaborations is likely to benefit the prominent players in the market and encourage the overall growth in the next few years.

Some of the key players operating in the regenerative medicine market across the globe are Vericel Corporation, Japan Tissue Engineering Co., Ltd., Stryker Corporation, Acelity L.P. Inc. (KCI Licensing), Organogenesis Inc., Medtronic PLC, Cook Biotech Incorporated, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, and Nuvasive, Inc. A large number of players are anticipated to enter the global market throughout the forecast period.

