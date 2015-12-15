Connected Truck Market Breakdown, Development and New Market Opportunities & Forecasts 2027

According to The Insight partners, Connected Truck Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study that provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Market with detailed segmentation by components, end user, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Connected Truck Market.

The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the connected truck market are Denso Corporation, Continental, Robert Bosch, Delphi Technologies, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Harman International, Sierra Wireless, TomTom, Trimble, and Verizon Wireless among others.

Increase in the demand for systems with advanced technology has driven the connected truck market. Rising safety concerns for heavy vehicles and government initiatives are anticipated to supplement the market demand. However, lack of proper network infrastructure in many of the regions impacts the market growth.

Connected trucks are equipped with innovative technologies including fleet management system (FMS), advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), and other technologies. The functionalities of a connected truck aids the driver to check the light status, battery status, fuel level, and other crucial information. Some of the features of the connected truck include blind spot detection (BSD), lane keep assist system (LKAS), emergency brake assist (EBA), and lane departure warning (LDW) among others. These features provide safety to not only the drivers but also the pedestrians and other vehicles.

The report provides a detailed overview of the connected truck industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global connected truck market based on component, range, and communication type. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall connected truck market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

