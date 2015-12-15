Complete Report on Application Programming Interface Market 2020 major key companies profiled like CA Technologies, Inc., Boomi, Inc., Apiary, Inc., Axway, Inc., Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation

Application Programming Interface (API) is defined as the set of protocols, routines, and tools which is being used for building software applications. An API is specifically used to make an interaction between software and external system. APIs are available for mobile operating system as well as desktop operating system. The rising number of mobile devices and demand of private and public APIs will boost the application programming interface market in the forecast period.

The factor that can act as a restraint in the growth of the market is the issues faced the availability of servers and the security problem of APIs may hamper the API market. However, the increasing demand of IoT with the advancement in technologies day-by-day and growth in the popularity of Web base APIs will create new opportunities in the market of API.

Key Players:

  1. CA Technologies, Inc.
  2. Boomi, Inc.
  3. Apiary, Inc.
  4. Axway, Inc.
  5. Google, Inc.
  6. Microsoft Corporation
  7. Oracle Corporation
  8. Red Hat, Inc.
  9. IBM Corporation
  10. SAP SE

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Application Programming Interface market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Application Programming Interface market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Application Programming Interface industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

  • An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market
  • The evolution of significant market aspects
  • Industry-wide investigation of market segments
  • Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years
  • Market share evaluation
  • Study of niche industrial sectors
  • Tactical approaches of the market leaders
  • Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

