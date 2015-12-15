Durable Medical Equipment Market to Reach a Worth US$ 291.53 Bn by 2027

Monitoring & therapeutic devices segment is expected to grow the market for durable medical equipment over the forecast period among the device type segment

According to a new market research study titled ‘Durable Medical Equipment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Device Type, End User, and Geography.’ The global durable medical equipment market is expected to reach US$ 291.53 Bn in 2027 from US$ 170.89 Bn in 2018. The market is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global durable medical equipment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The global durable medical equipment market, based on device type, was segmented as, personal mobility devices and monitoring & therapeutic devices. In 2018 monitoring & therapeutic devices held the largest share of the market, by device type, since they enable efficient diagnosis of medical conditions and also help in reducing the patient hospitalization time and also minimizes hospital visits.

The market for durable medical equipment is expected to grow owing to factors such as the prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing elderly population, and rising incidents of road accidents. Also, the rising demand for home-based treatments is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the durable medical equipment market include Invacare Corporation, Medtronic, BD, Hillrom Services Inc, Medical Depot, Inc, GF Health Products, Inc., Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Medline Industries, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, and ResMed among others. The market of durable medical equipment has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years. During January 2019, Medtronic plc. launched MyCareLink Heart, a mobile app that supports the peacemakers used to communicate directly with patients’ smartphones and tablets. These developments are a pivotal step towards better vital signs monitoring of patients.

The report segments the Global Durable Medical Equipment Market as follows:

Global Durable Medical Equipment Market – By Device Type

Personal Mobility Devices Wheelchairs Scooters Walkers & Rollators Canes & Crutches Other Personal Mobility Devices

Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices Blood Glucose Monitors Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Infusion Pumps Nebulizers Oxygen Equipment Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Cardiovascular Devices



Global Durable Medical Equipment Market – By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Healthcare

