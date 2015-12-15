Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market to Account to US$ 768.23 Million by 2027

Urea breath test segment is expected to grow the market for Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing over the forecast period by test type segment.

According to a new market research study titled Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Test Type, Test Method, End User and Geography. The Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market is expected to reach US$ 768.23 Mn in 2027 from US$ 539.70 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Get sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005185/

Global Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market was segmented by test type, test method and end user. On the basis of the test type the market is segmented as serology tests, stool antigen tests, and urea breath tests. Based on the test method the market is segmented into laboratory based test and point of care test. And the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories on the basis of end user.

The market for Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as increasing prevalence of h. pylori bacterial infection, new product launches & FDA approvals, and spreading awareness by government for proper diagnosis. However, factor such as low diagnosis rate is the major restraining factors for the growth of the market.

The major players operating in the Helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market include, DiaSorin S.p.A., Meridian Bioscience, Exalenz Bioscience Ltd., Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Certest Biotec S.L., Sekisui Diagnostics (Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.), CorisBioconcept SPRL, Shenzhen Zhonghe Headway Bio-Sci & Tech Co., Ltd., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. among the others. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

Buy Now This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005185/

The report segments the global helicobacter pylori non-invasive testing market as follows:

Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market – By Test Type

Serology Tests

Stool Antigen Tests

Urea Breath Test

Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market – By Test Method

Laboratory Based Test

Point of Care Test

Global Helicobacter Pylori Non-Invasive Testing Market – By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]