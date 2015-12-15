AML Software Market With Four Main Geographies And Their Countries

Press Release

This research study on “AML Software market” reports offers the comparative assessment of AML Software market and consist of Historical data, Significance, statistical data, size & share, Market Price & Demand, Business overview, Market Analysis By Product and Market Trends by Key Players. This AML Software Market is Segmented in two type on the basis of type of materials and end-users. It has global market covered in all the regions, ranging to that fundamental market, key trends and segmentation analysis are coated throughout AML Software market report.

Sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share coated by Key Players such Top Players are:

  • ACI Worldwide, Inc.
  • Ascent Technology Consulting
  • Eastnets Holding Ltd.
  • NICE Actimize
  • Regulatory DataCorp, Inc.
  • Safe Banking Systems LLC
  • SAS Institute Inc.
  • Thomson Reuters Corporation
  • Truth Technologies, Inc.
  • Verafin Inc.

The analysts forecast the CAGR overall rate percentages of Global AML Software Market to grow over the period 2020-2030. So this AML Software Market report gives you Pre-planned Compound Annual rate of growth (CAGR) with different amount, During the Forecast Period, Market on AML Software Report is estimated to register a CAGR of Definite value. Definitions, classifications, applications & Business overview, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, raw materials and requirement as per your choice also given by this AML Software market Report.

Segmentation:

Global AML software market by component:

  • Software
  • Service

Global AML software market by product:

  • Transaction Monitoring
  • Currency Transaction Reporting
  • Customer Identity Management
  • Compliance Management

Global AML software market by deployment type:

  • Cloud
  • On-premise

Global AML software market by region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

