Corporate Learning Management System Market Promising Growth Opportunities & Forecast 2017-2025

Global Corporate Learning Management System Market: Snapshot

The offerings of the global market for corporate learning management have grabbed the attention of several businesses, stakeholders, and companies. Corporate learning management is a system wherein businesses acquire key knowledge that can help in streamlining the processes within their corporate framework. The domain of corporate learning encompasses several elements concerned with the profitability, efficiency, and effectiveness of a business enterprise. In this fast-pace world with cut-throat competition amongst businesses, corporate learning management systems have emerged as a harbinger of success for global as well as regional companies. Owing to this reason, the demand within the global market has been escalating at a skyrocketing rate over the past few years.

A business’s need to gain competitive advantage over others in the same industry is the key drive behind the adoption of corporate learning management systems. Furthermore, these systems help in making business processes lucrative and countering the discrepancies in operation. It is anticipated that the global market for corporate learning management system would clock in tremendous benefits from the emergence mobile-based learning apps and other e-learning platforms. Furthermore, the market has also gained momentum due to the economic downturn that has offset across the globe, because of which businesses are in dire need of rejuvenation and repowering.

The market players in the global market for corporate learning management systems ae expected to launch new platforms, avenues, and applications to facilitate better corporate learning. Besides this, these market vendors are also expected to lunch customized training programs to fortify the domain of human resource management across businesses.

Global Corporate Learning Management System Market: Overview

Learning management system (LMS) along with the software applications and mobile-based functionalities it encompasses has generated worldwide interest among corporates in end-use industries of all sizes to meet their versatile learning needs. LMS has garnered substantial traction among employees to support their on-the-job training needs. Equipped with the notable ubiquity of anytime and anywhere access, LMS can be delivered on mobile devices and platforms. This inherent ability helps in equipping corporates on-the-go with a variety of knowledge reinforcement tools. They can access the content at their pace and according to their convenience, using a reliable network connection. LMS system can also be integrated with various video features. The vast benefits that mobile learning under LMS entails for corporates is driving the evolution of the market.

Global Corporate Learning Management System Market: Key Trends

Over the past few years, the global corporate LMS market has grown from strength to strength, riding on the soaring popularity of mobile-based learning. The constant innovation vendors in various parts of the world incorporate in eLearning tools is providing a sustained impetus to the growth of the market. The proliferation of interactive and intuitive apps and tools, coupled with the rising adoption of bring your own devices (BYOD), is a notable factor underpinning the rapidly rising demand for LMS among corporates. The demand is also catalyzed by the constant need among employees to upgrade their skills and develop their talent. The advent of automated learning analytics and the vast strides being taken by artificial intelligence technologies in e-learning is also imparting a substantial momentum to the growth of the market.

Global Corporate Learning Management System Market: Market Potential

The launch of open source learning management systems from numerous vendors has unlocked promising avenues in the market. Totara Learning, a New Zealand-based company offering learning technology software, has unveiled its recent suite of open source LMS in the Association for Talent Development (ATD) International Conference and Exposition held in San Diego (May 6 – 9, 2018). According to the startup, organizations in end-use industries can leverage the potential of open ecosystem.

In another recent development, iSolved HCM, a prominent human capital management technology company has in April 2028 added a new LMS to its offering. The LMS is considered interactive and user-friendly and is expected to help organizations design flexible courses pertaining to various human resources functions such as those related to payroll. The corporate LMS simplifies the learning curve, making the content more engaging for employees. The LMS solution together with human capital management platform offered by iSolved HCM helps HR executives, team leaders, and supervisors in enterprises create and upload customized solutions useful for corporate learning. The LMS software application also gives organizations access to core technology skills, business acumen, and customer service skills. The solution, opines the provider, will be especially beneficial in meeting the learning needs of employees working remotely.

Global Corporate Learning Management System Market: Regional Outlook

The report offers a detailed insight into the share and size of various regional markets and highlights the trends driving the key regional markets. Regionally, North America is expected to hold a promising share of the global market, where the growth of the regional market will be accentuated by the substantial advancements made in e-learning technologies. The rapidly rising demand for e-learning tools in Asia Pacific will also fuel the burgeoning regional market. The marked presence of multination IT companies and technology players in this region is supporting the growth.

Global Corporate Learning Management System Market: Competitive Outlook

The study offers an evidence-based assessment of the strategic dynamics and the various developments shaping the competitive outlook. The analysis covers in-depth insights into key strategies adopted by various players to gain a better foothold in the market. Prominent players operating in the corporate learning management system market include SAP, Saba Software, Oracle, Geenio, Expertus, Docebo, D2L, Absorb Software, CrossKnowledge, Cornerstone OnDemand, and Adobe Systems.