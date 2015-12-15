Vapor Recovery Units Market Touching Impressive Growth Rate Over Forecast Period | John Zink Company, LLC, Petrogas Systems.



Coherent Market Insights recently released “Global Vapor Recovery Units Market Report” that centers around the latest developing trends and technologies in the Vapor Recovery Units Market having few Years of forecast period 2027 and considering Market status study from 2012 to 2027.

Global Vapor Recovery Units Market report offers an extensive analysis of key drivers, leading market players, key segments, and regions. Besides this, the experts have deeply studied different geographical areas and presented a competitive scenario to assist new entrants, leading market players, and investors determine emerging economies. These insights offered in the report would benefit market players to formulate strategies for the future and gain a strong position in the global market.

The companies profiled in the report are John Zink Company, LLC, Hy-Bon/EDI, Whirlwind Methane Recovery Systems LLC, Petrogas Systems, Accel Compression Inc., PSG Dover, Wintek Corporation, AEREON Inc., and Cimarron Energy Inc.

Key Highlights of the Vapor Recovery Units Market Report :

1. Vapor Recovery Units Market Study Coverage: It incorporates key market sections, key makers secured, the extent of items offered in the years considered, worldwide Vapor Recovery Units Market and study goals. Moreover, it contacts the division study gave in the report based on the sort of item and applications.

2. Vapor Recovery Units Market Executive outline: This area stresses the key investigations, market development rate, serious scene, market drivers, patterns, and issues not with standing the naturally visible pointers.

3. Vapor Recovery Units Market Production by Region: The report conveys information identified with import and fare, income, creation, and key players of every single local market contemplated are canvassed right now.

4. Vapor Recovery Units Market Profile of Manufacturers: Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This portion likewise provides SWOT investigation, items, generation, worth, limit, and other indispensable elements of the individual player.

Regions: Sub Regions

North America: USA, Canada and Mexico etc.

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, and South Africa

Europe: Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Italy

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

Market Opportunities

Development of unconventional energy sources is expected to pose lucrative business opportunity

Development of unconventional energy sources namely shale oil, coal bed methane, and oil sands are presenting new growth opportunities for vapor recovery unit manufacturers. Oil and gas producers are increasingly adopting high-end technologies such as membrane-separated vapor recover units, in order to optimize the production process. Following are some of the major investments made by oil and gas companies. In June 2016, Iran’s Machine Making Company signed a US$ 550 Mn contract with China’s largest heavy industry enterprise to build oil terminal with a capacity of 30 million barrels on Qeshm Island, in the southern Persian Gulf. Furthermore, in June 2016, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation announced installation of two import LNG terminals, as the country has planned to start importing LNG in early 2017.

Rapid installation of VRUs on gas stations in Asia Pacific region is expected to present growth market opportunity for marketers

New stringent regulations regarding reduction of VOC emission have compelled petrol pump owners to install vapor recovery units. For instance in 2004, in China, the Air Pollution Control (Petrol Filling Stations) (Vapor Recovery) Regulation was amended to require petrol filling stations to install a system to recover petrol vapor emitted during vehicle refueling (Phase II vapor recovery system). Furthermore, the amended regulation came into effect on March 31, 2005.

Global Vapor Recovery Units Market Regional Analysis:

The research study has segregated the global Vapor Recovery Units Market industry into segments, including product type, application, and vertical, to broaden the overall understanding of the industry. This assessment has been carried out on the basis of size, share, and CAGR. Additionally, regional analysis has been done by the experts stressing on the growth potential of the key regions and countries. The report also encompasses accurate and reliable figures based on the Vapor Recovery Units Market consumption and production in key regions.

