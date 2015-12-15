Downstream Processing Market Qualitative Insights On Application 2025

Downstream Processing Market: Snapshot

Downstream processing is a procedure wherein cleaning is done and the biosynthetic items are recouped particularly the pharmaceuticals that are acquired from the natural sources. The downstream processing incorporates five phases that are solid-liquid separation, intracellular products are released, concentration, chromatography method is used for purification and formulation. Solid liquid partition strategy includes techniques, such as centrifugation, flocculation, filtration and flotation.

Downstream processing is utilized to fabricate anti-infection agents, antibodies, hormones, immunizations and furthermore utilized for the generation of mechanical compounds. In downstream processing, the filtration and recuperation of biosynthetic items is carried out that are derived from natural sources, like tissues of creatures and plants. The development of the downstream processing market is fuelled by the consistently developing interest for biopharmaceuticals and expanding R&D spending on the advancement of such products. The expanding predominance of communicable diseases such a dengue, hepatitis, swine influenza and so forth. There has been expanded interest for viable antibodies for such fatal diseases which has prompted a surge in the growth of the global downstream processing market. However, the high cost of the instruments engaged with downstream processing and a shortage of talented workforce is hampering the development of this market.

The rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and ascend in R&D for biopharmaceutical organizations significantly drive the play a significant role in providing quality products. Furthermore, expanded demand for new systems, process improvement and cost reductions, and development of techniques, for instance, a rotator to isolate organic particles from suspension additionally fuel the downstream processing market.

Global Downstream Processing Market: Overview

Downstream processing involves the purification and recovery of biosynthetic products especially pharmaceuticals from natural sources. This includes animal or plant tissue including salvageable components that can be recycled and proper treatment and disposal of waste.

The five stages in downstream processing include solid-liquid separation, release of intracellular products, concentration, purification by chromatography, and formulation. Some of the methods used for solid-liquid separation are flotation, flocculation, centrifugation, and filtration.

Global Downstream Processing Market: Key Trends

The growth of the downstream processing market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products. This is because downstream processing plays a key role in providing pure and quality biopharmaceutical products. Furthermore, increasing expenditures on research and development of biopharmaceuticals is also driving the market’s growth.

However, factors such as lack of skilled personnel and high costs involved in procuring instruments is restraining the growth of this market. In addition, purification bottlenecks and lack of single-use options are challenging the growth of this market. Nevertheless, patent expiration of blockbuster biopharmaceuticals is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the growth of this market. Emerging markets of Asia Pacific are expected to provide new growth opportunities to the growth of the downstream processing market.

The global market for downstream processing is segmented on the basis of product, technique, end user, application, and region. In terms of technique, purification, clarification/concentration, and solid-liquid separation are the segments into which this market is divided. Of these, purification held the leading share of the market in the recent past due to the increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products that meet regulatory requirements. Thus, the demand for downstream processing is on the rise for enhancing the purity and quality of products, thereby benefitting the purification segment of the market.

In terms of product, the market is segmented into chromatography columns and resins, single-use products, membranes adsorbers, filters, and other products. Chromatography columns and resins held the leading share of the market in the recent past.

Global Downstream Processing Market: Market Potential

Mergers and acquisitions are the focus of key companies in bioprocessing industry for sustainable growth. In a recent industry development, Thermo Fisher announced that it is buying Finesse Solutions – the company that had been supplying measurement and control solutions for Thermo Fisher since a long time. Following this deal, bioprocess management technology capabilities of Finesse Solutions will be added to Thermo Fisher’s life sciences division. Finesse Solutions being Thermo Fisher’s technology partner for the last couple of years, the former’s universal control system combined with the latter’s single-use technologies is expected to strengthen the position of Thermo Fisher in the high-growth bioproduction market.

Global Downstream Processing Market: Regional Outlook

North America is one of the major markets for downstream processing; the region held the leading share of the global market in recent past. This is because North America tops biopharmaceutical research and is the largest market for pharmaceuticals globally.

Asia Pacific is expected to display the fastest growth rate in the coming years. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to the key contributors to the Asia Pacific downstream processing market. Moreover, factors such as substantial investments by major market players, developing R&D infrastructure, increasing government support, and emerging academic excellence are fuelling the growth of this regional market.

Global Downstream Processing Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players that dominate the global downstream processing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius Stedium Biotech S.A., Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, and Merck Millipore.

