Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Analysis On Future Development 2028

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) is an amorphous polymer and opaque thermoplastic which is derived from three distinct monomers and polymerized through the process of emulsion. They are commonly used to make light, rigid, and molded products including pipes, automotive components, machine components, enclosures, wheel covers, and protective head gear. Due to high resistance to corrosive chemicals and physical impact, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene is gaining increasing demand in a wide range of industrial applications. Further, ABS finds application in injection molding manufacturing processes or 3D printing, owing to its low melting point which makes it easy to use in such processes. These are the key factors driving the development of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market – Notable Developments

In October 2018, ELIX Polymers, manufacturer of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resins and derivatives, launched a new line of ABS products for consumer sectors with special requirements on safety of use, under the brand name Chemical Compliance (CC).

In August 2018, INEOS Styrolution announced its signed agreement with Total S.A. for two production sites of polystyrene (PS) in China; it represents the company’s first manufacturing assets in China.

In May 2018, Tokyo-based JSR Corporation, a leading player of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market, entered into partnership with Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. (OPM) to advance OPM’s technology platform including 3D printed orthopedic devices and biomedical & dental materials throughout Asia.

In March 2018, Gigaset, manufacture of cordless phone announced to use ELIX Polymers’ ELIX M201AS for the housing of several components in its new Smart Home Alarm System.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market include –

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Dynamics

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene is widely used to produce a range of automotive components such as seating, interior trim, center consoles, bumper, dashboard, headliners, lighting, and others. Growth in automotive industry across the globe along with rising importance of lightweight automobile parts to limit the rate of carbon dioxide emissions is anticipated to be highly impactful on the growth of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market. Moreover, adoption of lightweight component in automobiles has been linked to a number of advantages which is further likely to boost global expansion of the market in the coming years. Increasing purchases of motorbikes, passenger cars, and public transport vehicles will continue to create potential growth prospects of the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market.

Apart from the automotive industry, ABS gains significant adoption in the manufacturing of construction instruments, industry goods, and various equipment which require to achieve lightweight and high tensile strength. Surging demand for acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) can be attributed to its more durability and better corrosion resistance than conventional products such as PVC. In construction sector, ABS is substantially used in the manufacturing of pipes, vacuum pumps, fitting instruments, and even in the large equipment for the storage of waste materials. Widening application base in various industries is projected to bode well with the growth of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market.

Market Restrainers

Although the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market is foreseen to maintain a positive outlook in the coming years, emergence of better alternate products increasing demand for the styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) may create a hindrance in the market growth. It provides high-abrasion resistance, leading to surge in its demand in the manufacturing of tires in the automotive industry which will possibly hamper the growth of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Segmentation

Based on application, the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market can be segmented into:

Automotive

Construction

Appliances

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Goods

Others

