Industrial PC Market Future Adoption Overview 2025

Global Industrial PC Market: Overview

Industrial PCs are high-performing computing solutions that aid in planning, controlling, and monitoring industrial operations in real-time. These systems are installed for data acquisition and process control needs with the objective to increase productivity and enhance operational efficiency.

However, industrial PCs have an additional cost as they are equipped with additional capabilities. Their capabilities include optimizing supply and distribution activities in manufacturing units and aid in informed decision making to cater to end-user demand patterns.

Global Industrial PC Market: Key Trends

The increasing penetration of IoT in manufacturing industries, increasing demand for energy-efficient manufacturing operations, high R&D investments by manufacturing companies to promote the use of industrial PCs, and rising emphasis on regulatory compliances are the major factors boosting the growth of industrial PC market.

However, the growth of the market is challenged due to high initial setup cost related to installation of industrial PCs and increasing security threats for loss of crucial information.

Panel industrial PCs stood as the leading hardware segment in the recent past. The growth of the segment is attributed to their distinguishing features such as high-performance platform, compact chassis, better safety control, enhanced flexibility, and user-friendly touchscreens. These are most commonly used industrial PCs for process control and data acquisition operations in process and discrete industries.

Oil and gas is expected to emerge as a significant end-use industry for industrial PCs. At present, the oil and gas industry is undergoing a transformation to enhance operational efficiency and to address environmental concerns. With growing demand for downtime logistically as well as commercially, need to curtail the use of fossil fuels, increasing environmental concerns related to CO2 emissions, and fluctuating oil prices the production landscape in the oil and gas industry is undergoing a transformation. Companies in the oil and gas companies are focused on adopting new technologies for improving production processes with the objective to reduce costs and maintain ecological balance at the same time.

Global Industrial PC Market: Market Potential

End-users of industrial PCs are striving to switch to advanced industrial PCs that overcome the loopholes of legacy machines. In a recent industry development, Winpak Ltd. – the packaging major has transformed its production line with powerful and distributed controls. The company has installed Beckhoff’s C6925 industrial PC embedded with Window 7, which is best-suited for the company’s packaging operations after the phase out of Windows XP-based servo-driven machines.

Global Industrial PC Market: Regional Outlook

North America stood as the leading regional market for industrial PC in the recent past. The industrial manufacturers in the region are focused on adopting advanced technologies to improve their production processes for optimum output. In addition, industrial manufacturers expect industrial processes to be in-line with the quality and regulatory requirements for optimum output. This has boosted the adoption of industrial PC for industrial processes so as to have higher flexibility, production processes to be in harmony with supply-chain management, integration of quality requirements with regulatory stipulations, and to reduce maintenance and operation costs in discrete industries.

Moreover, several key players are making investments in the North America industrial PC market, thereby benefitting this regional market.

Global Industrial PC Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global industrial PC market are Advantech Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Schneider Electric, Beckhoff Automation Gmbh & Co., Kontron AG, OMRON Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, and KG.